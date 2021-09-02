Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The drink was free so everyone had a good time’: Dundee couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

By Emma O'Neill
September 2 2021, 7.48am Updated: September 2 2021, 9.08am
Loraine and Stanley Neave are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“The drink was free so everyone was having a good time”, said Loraine Neave about her wedding day, 60 years ago.

Loraine and Stanley, who are now 80 and 87 respectively, met while working at Veeder Root in the city.

“I worked in the office and Stan worked on the assembly,” Loraine said.

“We started dating not long after meeting at work.”

Loraine said she was surprised when Stan proposed to her.

The couple met while working at Veeder Root.Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“We were supposed to be going on holiday down to Blackpool with my brother and his wife, and just before it, he proposed.

“Then we went and chose an engagement ring and went down to Blackpool for a holiday over the weekend.”

She added, laughing: “He wasn’t the most romantic.”

After the news spread at the factory, Stan and Loraine were ribbed at work.

“Because I worked in the office and he worked on the floor, I would have to go down and pay out the wages,” Loraine said.

“And they used to say ‘Oh just hand her the money, she’ll be getting it soon enough’. So he took a lot of ribbing on the floor.”

The couple said ‘everyone enjoyed’ the wedding. Supplied

The couple were engaged for a year before getting married on September 2, 1961.

Everyone had such a good time

The ceremony was held in the Lochee West Church, before moving to the Palais Dance Hall for the reception.

“McDougalls, the bakers, they did the purvey,” Loraine explained.

“There was a lad that worked in Veeder Root, he had a band – a proper band that used to play on the radio, and he said ‘I’ll come and do your wedding’.

“Of course all the drink was free – nobody wanted to go home because everyone was having such a good time.

The couple had their reception at The Palais on September 2, 1961. DCT

“Stan’s family, a lot of them were singers and things so it was a really good wedding everyone enjoyed it.”

The couple had just recently begun renting a flat, so any money they had went into putting it together. Because of this, the couple decided to have a honeymoon closer to home.

Loraine recalled: “My dad gave us a loan of his car for a week so we could go about in it.

“He filled it up with petrol and would just go a day here and there because the weather was quite nice.”

She said when she returned the car to her dad, he wasn’t best pleased at the state it was in.

Loraine and Stan stayed close to home for their honeymoon. Supplied

“I remember I handed the car back to my dad with no petrol in it because we didn’t have enough money for it when we handed it back. It was a really good wedding.”

Proud of the life they built

Loraine said that she and Stan have lived a “lucky” life, saying: “We’ve been very fortunate that our children, Richard and Pamela, have gone on to get good jobs and we’re incredibly proud of our grandchildren.”

The couple will be celebrating their diamond anniversary with friends, as some of the family couldn’t make it back home due to the pandemic.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with friends. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“My son hired a car to take us to a restaurant,” Loraine added, “So we’ll be going out in style!”

Loraine said she would advise married couples to work together to overcome problems.

“I would say don’t be put off by something unforeseen happening,” she said.

“You need to stick with it to get through life – that’s the way we go through life.

“We’ve had things that have happened and you think ‘Oh goodness me, we’ll never get through this’ but we always have done.

“But you just have to stick with it.”

