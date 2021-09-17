Dog owners warned after sheep ‘significantly’ injured in Angus glen

Dog walkers are being warned to keep their pets on leads after a sheep was found with “significant” injuries in an Angus glen.

The ewe, found in the hills between Glen Prosen and Glen Doll, survived but it has sparked a warning that farmers can kill dogs if they endanger their livestock.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Following an incident of sheep worrying in hills between Glen Prosen and Glen Doll, a ewe was later found with a injury to its body.

“Thankfully on this occasion, the ewe was found when the injury was still relatively fresh, meaning that it could be treated quickly and make a recovery.

“If it had not been found quickly, the wound would have festered likely causing a slow and painful death.”

Dogs can be shot

The spokesman added: “There are obvious financial repercussions to farmers when sheep are lost to attacks but there is also the risk of a dog going missing or becoming injured in the terrain too.

“Farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock which can result in the destruction of a dog by shooting it.

“While no farmer wishes to resort to this option, and thankfully it doesn’t happen often, it has been necessary for this action to be taken before.”

All dogs should be kept on a lead

Police say more people heading to the hills has caused an increase of sheep worrying.

The spokesman said: “At a time when there is a huge number of people heading to the hills for recreation, many of whom are new to hillwalking, there will be an increased chance of this type of incident occurring as some novice hillwalkers who are dog owners may be ‘finding their feet’ in terms of understanding how to control their animals in huge open hill areas.

“Dog owners are reminded that sheep worrying is an offence, for which you may be prosecuted.

“Even if your dog is usually obedient and good around other animals, all dogs should be kept on a lead around livestock at all times.

“Remember that even if you can’t see livestock, if you are walking in the hills, you can expect livestock to be around.”