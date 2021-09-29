Two arrested after £110,000 haul of cannabis uncovered in Angus raid

Police have arrested two people after officers discovered £110,000 worth of cannabis during raids in Tealing, Angus.

A man aged 54 and a woman aged 44 have been arrested and charged after a number of search warrants were executed in the Angus town on Monday September 27.

As well as the cannabis cultivation, estimated to be worth over £110,000, officers also recovered two suspected stolen vehicles.

The man and woman were charged by Police Scotland in connection with drugs offences and enquiries are ongoing into the suspected stolen vehicles.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police ‘committed to disrupting those involved in crime’

Detective Sergeant Mark Wilson of CID said: “We continue to be committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in crime and drug activity in Tayside.

“We rely on the help of the public to tackle these issues and I would urge anyone who is who has any concerns to call police on 101, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”