Careston Castle: Historic Angus estate up for sale with £11.3 million price tag

An Angus castle has gone on the market with an asking price of more than £11.3 million.

The Careston Estate near Brechin has been put up for sale, with buyers able to snap it up in eight individual lots or in one go.

The crown in the estate is the grade A-listed Careston Castle that dates from the 13th century.

The property, which is to the south-west of Brechin, has been in the Adamson family since 1972.

According to estate agents Savills, the castle boasts many of its original features, including fireplace surrounds, stonework and elaborate wood panelling.

There is also practical living space inside including guest accommodation and reception rooms.

Outside, the formal gardens feature a paved terrace, herbaceous borders, roses and expanses of lawn.

The 1,528-acre estate also includes three cottages, areas for farming and fishing, and mixed woodland.

Evelyn Channing, from Savills, said: “Careston Castle was described in 1682 as ‘without debait the best gentleman’s house in the shyre’.

“The centrepiece of this highly attractive and readily accessible estate possesses all the iconic characteristics of a Scottish castle yet is a cherished and manageable family home.

“The opportunity here for first-class farming, good sport including an idyllic stretch of river to fish.

“Excellent additional properties all combine to make the sale of Careston an exciting launch, whether it be as a whole or through its sympathetic proposed division.”

