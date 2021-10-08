Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Careston Castle: Historic Angus estate up for sale with £11.3 million price tag

By Neil Henderson
October 8 2021, 4.18pm Updated: October 8 2021, 6.36pm
Careston Castle sits at the heart of Careston Estate in Angus.

An Angus castle has gone on the market with an asking price of more than £11.3 million.

The Careston Estate near Brechin has been put up for sale, with buyers able to snap it up in eight individual lots or in one go.

The crown in the estate is the grade A-listed Careston Castle that dates from the 13th century.

Aerial view of Careston Castle set in a large expanse of green countryside and woodland.
The castle is set in grounds stretching over 1,528 acres.

The property, which is to the south-west of Brechin, has been in the Adamson family since 1972.

According to estate agents Savills, the castle boasts many of its original features, including fireplace surrounds, stonework and elaborate wood panelling.

There is also practical living space inside including guest accommodation and reception rooms.

A bedroom inside Careston Castle in Angus.
The property boasts many original features.

Outside, the formal gardens feature a paved terrace, herbaceous borders, roses and expanses of lawn.

The 1,528-acre estate also includes three cottages, areas for farming and fishing, and mixed woodland.

Evelyn Channing, from Savills, said: “Careston Castle was described in 1682 as ‘without debait the best gentleman’s house in the shyre’.

One of the reception rooms at Careston Castle in Angus.
The historic interior of the castle.

“The centrepiece of this highly attractive and readily accessible estate possesses all the iconic characteristics of a Scottish castle yet is a cherished and manageable family home.

“The opportunity here for first-class farming, good sport including an idyllic stretch of river to fish.

“Excellent additional properties all combine to make the sale of Careston an exciting launch, whether it be as a whole or through its sympathetic proposed division.”

Property writer Jack McKeown will take readers on an exclusive tour of Careston Castle, and speak to its owner, in The Courier next Saturday (October 16).

