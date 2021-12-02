Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Winter warning for Angus elderly as care at home staffing crisis deepens

By Graham Brown
December 2 2021, 5.15pm Updated: December 3 2021, 10.06am
Angus social care bosses have delivered a warning care at home services could be affected. Pic: Shutterstock.

Angus elderly who get care at home face a bleak winter after a stark warning of a staffing crisis in the sector.

Care bosses say they have been faced with a “staggering” rise in demand during the pandemic.

It has seen home care increase by more than 3,000 hours a week.

But workers are leaving in droves to take up hospitality and retail jobs.

Elderly care
Angus care at homes services are facing major challenges. Pic: Shutterstock.

The dire situation has led Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to issue an up-front apology that local elderly are not getting the service they deserve.

And they warn things may get worse.

It has left families fearing the impact on what has been described as an “exemplary” service.

The Angus situation mirrors a national crisis which has brought warnings the sector is close to breaking point.

Just weeks ago, one housebound Fife wheelchair user said the vulnerable were being made to feel like “a burden” to social care services.

How news of the crisis has been delivered

George Bowie, Angus Health and Social Care Partnership’s head of community health and care services has penned a letter to those who receive home care.

He says: “During the pandemic, demand for care at home services in Angus has increased by a staggering 3,000 hours per week.”

It has gone from 10,350 hours in March 2020 to 13,400 this September.

Angus care
AHSCP has sent a letter to those who receive care at home services.

He says AHSCP and its care providers are facing two major challenges.

“Firstly, as part of an emerging national issue, as Covid restrictions have eased, some staff are returning to or taking up jobs within the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors,” says Mr Bowie.

“There is currently a major, ongoing recruitment drive…but new staff are only replacing those leaving.”

And he says the service has little or no capacity to take on new care packages for those wanting them.

He adds: “Secondly, and in common with many other sectors, there are significant challenges in maintaining staff rotas due to a high level of staff having non-Covid related sickness.”

What could it mean for those affected?

AHSCP say that in coming weeks or months:

  • People may not get their usual care staff
  • Timing of visits may change
  • Providers may have to prioritise the services they can deliver

Mr Bowie adds: “We recognise this will provide challenges for you or your loved one.

“And it is not the service that we or our providers would wish to offer.”

What efforts are being made to solve the issue?

AHSCP says “new and innovative” recruitment methods are being made.

And time bands will be introduced for home care visits.

It means OAPs might see their home help within a four-hour window rather than at a set time each day.

Mr Bowie adds: “I understand this information will be worrying for you, but I wanted you to be aware of the pressures care services are under.

“I also wanted to say how sorry we are to be in this position and to assure you we are doing all we can to resolve the situation.”

Family fears

One local whose father receives care at home said it was a shock to receive the letter.

“The standard of care my dad gets is absolutely exemplary,” he said.

“Some members of staff are like a second family.

“It’s the highlight of his day.

“This letter is a big worry but it shows the people in charge are at least being proactive.

“I hope there won’t be a big impact but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Are you concerned about the crisis?

If you or a loved one could be affected by the Angus situation we would like to hear from you.

Let us know how happy you are with the service you receive and if the crisis has already had an impact by emailing gbrown@dctmedia.co.uk