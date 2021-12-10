Tony English: Brother says ‘time has come’ to solve Carnoustie murder

An error occurred. Please try again.

The brother of a man murdered in Carnoustie 10 years ago says “surely the time has come” to bring his killer to justice.

Tony English, 59, was stabbed to death in his home on Kinloch Street in the Angus town on December 11 2011, exactly a decade ago on Saturday.

Police insist the case remains open – but Tony’s brother Damian believes no one will ever be convicted of the killing unless new people come forward.

Speaking from his home in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, he told The Courier: “I know who the killer is and I believe that the police also know – but there is something preventing this man ever being brought to court.

“I told the police at least five years ago who I believe killed Tony but someone is still to pay for what they did.”

In the wake of Tony’s death – caused by a stab wound to the arm – police officers spoke to hundreds of locals.

More than 300 people were interviewed as the force knocked on at least 165 doors in the town.

A man was charged in the months following the incident but was freed by the Crown Office pending further inquiries.

Nobody has ever appeared in court in connection with the murder.

Damian said: “For us, the family, this just never goes away.

“It’s now 10 years since Tony was killed. Surely the time has come for someone to come forward and tell police what they know.

“This agony can’t go on forever. A killer is walking the streets and I want him behind bars.

“This anniversary brings it all back for us but in reality we remember Tony every day – this never leaves us.”

Originally from County Antrim in Northern Ireland, Mr English had lived in Carnoustie for about 30 years prior to his death.

He worked as a driller for an offshore firm in Aberdeen and, casually, as a golf caddie.

Damian says he believes his brother had been out drinking with another man immediately before the tragedy.

He said: “It is also known that Tony was in a fight with a man earlier in the evening.”

Damian says he spoke with police in Dundee at the time but in recent years he has “heard nothing”.

He added: “If I do have any contact with them it is because I approach them.

“Meantime someone is walking freely round the streets of Carnoustie.

“I think there are a few people who know who did this. If they would go forward to the police there might be a chance to get this case reopened and bring my brother’s killer to justice.”

Police insist case is not closed

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes from Police Scotland’s homicide governance and review department said: “The death of Tony English remains an unresolved murder but it is not a closed case.

“The passage of time is no barrier to the continued investigation of unresolved homicide cases.

“Police Scotland’s homicide and governance review team and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service work together to review outstanding undetected and unresolved homicides from across the country, and should any new information be received by police on an investigation, it will be thoroughly assessed and investigated further, wherever necessary.”

The Crown Office has previously stated that there was “insufficient evidence” to continue with criminal proceedings but says it “reserves the right” to bring a new case if further evidence come to light.