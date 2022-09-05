Obituary: Lilian Morrison who farmed soft fruit at Forfar dies aged 105

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Lilian Morrison who farmed soft fruit at Forfar dies aged 105

By Chris Ferguson
September 5 2022, 11.00am Updated: September 5 2022, 11.48am
Lillian Morrison, who has died aged 105.
Lillian Morrison, who has died aged 105.

Lilian Morrison, who was born during the First World War and farmed with her late husband near Forfar, has died aged 105.

She was born in Auchenblae, a village once noted for its high number of centenarians.

Longevity seems to have run in the genes of the family. Her mother, Helen, lived until she was 96.

By coincidence, her mother’s sister, Isabel, married Carse of Gowrie farmer, Alf Smith, who lived to be 111 and one of Britain’s oldest people.

Lilian was born in Auchenblae to John and Helen Davidson. Her father was a ploughman before training as a stonemason.

Lilian Morrison and her grandson, Alistair, in the 1980s and as a child with her brother Robert.
Lilian Morrison and her grandson, Alistair, in the 1980s and as a child with her brother Robert.

She was educated in the village and left school aged 14 to begin work in service at the home of a local banker.

After a spell working in service in Laurencekirk, Lilian moved to Peebles to work with a  family before returning to Auchenblae to look after her grandmother.

Her next appointment was at Slatefield Farm, Forfar, where she was employed to look after the farmer’s elderly wife.

There she met the farmer’s son, George Morrison, and fell in love.

Married life

The couple married at Dundee Registrar’s Office in June, 1938 went and on to have three of a family, Edith, Mary and George, known as Donald.

Together they raised a family at Slatefield, who all chipped in during the busy berry season.

Barrels of strawberries and raspberries were sent to jam factories in Dundee and Manchester and, in later years, to the canning factories of Lockwoods, Forfar, Smedley’s, Dundee, and Chivers in Montrose.

As retirement approached, George and Lilian built a cottage on the farm but the couple did not have many years there as George died aged 69.

Lilian Morrison celebrating on her 100th birthday with son Donald and daughter Mary Thomson.
Lilian Morrison celebrating on her 100th birthday with son Donald and daughter Mary Thomson.

However, Lilian lived independently at the cottage until she was 103 and it was only for her last 18 months there that she required a carer to call.

Donald said: “She was teetotal and it was only at her 90th birthday party when we opened a bottle of champagne that she had her first drink and quite enjoyed it.

“I suppose longevity is in the family genes but she was never on any medicine in her life until a few months before she died.”

In later life, Lilian was introduced to lawn bowling through her sister’s husband, Dave Urquhart of Meigle, and was a frequent player at Meigle bowling green in summer and at the indoor bowling in Arbroath in the winter.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

