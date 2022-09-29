Major search operation at St Cyrus beach called off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major search operation at St Cyrus beach called off

By Amie Flett
September 29 2022, 1.28pm Updated: September 29 2022, 3.45pm
St Cyrus beach in Montrose.
St Cyrus beach in Montrose.

A major search operation at St Cyrus beach has been called off after a potential sighting of a person in the water.

Lifeboats from Montrose RNLI lifeboat station were launched shortly before noon on Thursday.

Coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Stonehaven were in attendance, along with a rescue helicopter, and police officers.

The rescue has now been suspended after no one was found following a search of the area.

Flight data showed the helicopter circled above the water and along the coast between St Cyrus and Montrose.

An image from Flightradar24 showing the path of the rescue helicopter at St Cyrus.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “There was a search ongoing at St Cyrus beach for a potential person in the water.

“We had a number of emergency rescue services in operation.

“We’ve searched the area for a casualty and have not been able to locate anybody.

“There has been a high alert search and have had no other indication that someone is in difficulty.

“Based on that information we have suspended the search.”

Person seen in water ‘may have been swimmer’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police are seeking the public’s assistance following a concern for person call at St Cyrus Beach on Thursday.

“Around 11.30am a member of the public contacted emergency services after seeing someone enter the water at St Cyrus Beach.

“A search and rescue operation was launched and a full search of the area was carried out with no one being found.

Inquiries carried out have established that a person was seen getting out of the water around this time

“Inquiries carried out have established that a person was seen getting out of the water around this time and officers believe the person initially seen may have been a swimmer.

“Officers are keen to establish if that is the case and they are asking the public if they or anyone they know may have been going sea swimming between the hours of 11.30am and 11.50am this morning.

“If anyone has any information regarding this matter, please call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1067 of September 29.”

4

