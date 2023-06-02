Burnett Taylor of Arbroath: Noted sportsman and Angus bowling champion dies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnett Taylor, an outstanding sportsman in his youth who became an Angus bowling champion in later life, has died aged 86.

He played football at a high level in his native Forfar, became Scottish junior cycling champion in 1955 aged 18 and was a member of the Scottish national cycling team.

He spent his married life in Arbroath, had two terms as president of Abbey Bowling club, and a term as president of Angus Bowling Association.

Burnett was born in Forfar in 1937 to Burnett and Annie Taylor and grew up at 14 Arbroath Road together with his younger brother, Allan.

When he was six, his father, a regimental sergeant major in the Royal Engineers, was killed in action in North Africa.

Before the Second World War, RSM Taylor had been foreman joiner at E and D Nicoll, Forfar. He joined up in 1940 and served in France before being posted to North Africa.

Burnett was educated at Forfar East Primary School, Forfar Academy and Dundee Trades School before beginning an electrical apprenticeship with the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board.

In his youth, he played at U-18 level for Forfar Swifts before advancing to play for Forfar Central, always in goal.

He undertook his National Service with the Royal Signals and spent 18 months as a cipher operator in Kenya, an experience he liked to recall in later years.

Burnett returned to Forfar after National Service and met his future wife, Ann, at the James Street Palais dance hall in Arbroath, got engaged in 1961 and married at the Old Church, Arbroath, in March the following year.

The couple set up home in Bank Street, Arbroath, while Burnett pursued his career with Hydro-Electric.

As well as being skilled at sports, Burnett was an exceptional singer, entertainer and storyteller who brought joy to many over the years.

His friend, Tam Coull, recalled that when the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 1972, Burnett and his friend, George Beattie, dressed as the royal couple for a garden party and then toured homes for the elderly to entertain.

Golfing talent

Burnett had been a long-standing member of Arbroath Artisans Golf Club and was a low-handicap player.

He joined Abbey Bowling Club, Arbroath, in 1984 and after his two terms as president he was made an honorary member.

In 2002 he served as president of Angus Bowling Association and was crowned Angus singles champion in 2004 and Angus senior champion in 2008.

Burnett will also be remembered as a member of the bowling club’s cabaret party which, over a 15-year period, staged concerts to raise money for the club and local charities.

