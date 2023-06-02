Hopes of new McDonald’s by M90 in Fife dashed over pedestrian safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hopes of new McDonald’s by M90 in Fife dashed over pedestrian safety fears

The Scottish Government has turned down an appeal by the developers behind the plans for Kelty.

By Laura Devlin
An artist's impression of a new McDonald's restaurant
How the M90 services, including McDonald's, would have looked. Image: Wyeth Projects Services

Hopes for a new McDonald’s next to the M90 in Fife have been dashed over pedestrian safety fears.

Proposals for a multi-million-pound service station at a site 100 metres from junction four of the motorway, at Kelty, were first unveiled in 2020.

The applicant, Ian Maclellan and TG Convenience Stores Ltd, had hoped to build a 10-pump filling station, retail kiosk and electric vehicle charging points in addition to the McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant.

Fife Council rejected the plans in November last year, citing fears over safety, including concerns pedestrians would try to cross motorway slip roads to access the site.

Developers had hoped to overturn the refusal and lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government’s planning department in March.

Route to proposed new Fife McDonald’s ‘not safe’

However, the appeal has been dismissed by government officers – meaning the development cannot go ahead.

Outlining the reasons for the refusal, government reporter Philip McLean raised concerns over pedestrian safety.

He wrote: “I consider the proposed restaurant in particular could result in a significant
increase in pedestrian activity, especially by younger people.

“I walked this route as part of my inspection of the site and surrounding area. Although this was in daylight and not at ‘rush hour’ it did not feel safe.

“Based on my observations of the pedestrian connection to Kelty, I agree with the
council and Transport Scotland that it would be inadequate to safely accommodate
significant additional pedestrian activity.”

An artist's impression of a new McDonald's restaurant
The proposals were first rejected by Fife Council last year. Image: Wyeth Projects Services

Mr McLean also concluded the proposals also did not align with Fife Council’s town centre first principle, highlighting the potential for the development to divert trade away from Kelty.

He added “The appellants submit that the scale of retail floorspace proposed would not impact nearby centres but they do not address the potential impact of the restaurant.

“Any trade it diverted (from existing centres, including Kelty) might also reduce associated expenditure in existing local shops and services.

“Overall, I consider there is insufficient evidence to determine the likely impact on
the vitality and viability of existing centres.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

How the M90 services, including McDonald's, would have looked. Image: Wyeth Projects Services
Proms in pictures: Viewforth High School's Class of 2023
Britain's Got Talent contestant Cammy Barnes
Barber does Kingdom of Fife proud with Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals performance
Last year's Chariots of Fire beach race
700 runners gearing up for St Andrews Chariots of Fire beach race this weekend
How the M90 services, including McDonald's, would have looked. Image: Wyeth Projects Services
Staff at Glenrothes trampoline park speak out over 'shock' closure as 21 jobs lost
Safiyyah Hussein, 13, has long brown hair with blonde highlights.
Girl, 13, missing from West Fife was last seen in Rosyth
Fred McAulay is headlining the 2023 Largo Arts Week
Comedian Fred MacAulay to headline 2023 Largo Arts Week
How the M90 services, including McDonald's, would have looked. Image: Wyeth Projects Services
Fife drink-driver caught after running out of fuel on A92
Players in action during North East Fife schools football festival.
Our pictures from North East Fife primary schools football festival
How the M90 services, including McDonald's, would have looked. Image: Wyeth Projects Services
Man, 64, kicked and punched dog before setting it on two women at Fife…
Four girls ready for Woodmill High prom 2023
Proms in pictures: Woodmill High School Class of 2023

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]