Hopes of new McDonald’s by M90 in Fife dashed over pedestrian safety fears

Hopes for a new McDonald’s next to the M90 in Fife have been dashed over pedestrian safety fears.

Proposals for a multi-million-pound service station at a site 100 metres from junction four of the motorway, at Kelty, were first unveiled in 2020.

The applicant, Ian Maclellan and TG Convenience Stores Ltd, had hoped to build a 10-pump filling station, retail kiosk and electric vehicle charging points in addition to the McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant.

Fife Council rejected the plans in November last year, citing fears over safety, including concerns pedestrians would try to cross motorway slip roads to access the site.

Developers had hoped to overturn the refusal and lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government’s planning department in March.

Route to proposed new Fife McDonald’s ‘not safe’

However, the appeal has been dismissed by government officers – meaning the development cannot go ahead.

Outlining the reasons for the refusal, government reporter Philip McLean raised concerns over pedestrian safety.

He wrote: “I consider the proposed restaurant in particular could result in a significant

increase in pedestrian activity, especially by younger people.

“I walked this route as part of my inspection of the site and surrounding area. Although this was in daylight and not at ‘rush hour’ it did not feel safe.

“Based on my observations of the pedestrian connection to Kelty, I agree with the

council and Transport Scotland that it would be inadequate to safely accommodate

significant additional pedestrian activity.”

Mr McLean also concluded the proposals also did not align with Fife Council’s town centre first principle, highlighting the potential for the development to divert trade away from Kelty.

He added “The appellants submit that the scale of retail floorspace proposed would not impact nearby centres but they do not address the potential impact of the restaurant.

“Any trade it diverted (from existing centres, including Kelty) might also reduce associated expenditure in existing local shops and services.

“Overall, I consider there is insufficient evidence to determine the likely impact on

the vitality and viability of existing centres.”