Kelty Hearts to hold talks with fans ahead of controversial Conference League vote

Kelty Hearts are inviting supporters to attend a consultation ahead of a vote on the creation of a new Conference League.

Fans will have the chance to air their views at New Central Park on Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s vote at the SFA’s AGM at Hampden Park.

In a statement on Kelty’s official website, the club said: “We are your local football club and your input is important to us.

“Gathering the thoughts of the local supporters and community is essential before any decision can be made.”

Kelty’s journey through the leagues

The League One side started out as an amateur club before moving to the Juniors.

In 2017 they began to make their way up through the pyramid structure and were promoted to League Two in 2021.

The owners – fronted by Dean Mckenzie – who guided them on recent parts of that journey last month left the club to take control of Raith Rovers.

This week the Kirkcaldy club announced their intention to vote against the proposals.

If voted through, a Conference League would be inserted into the pyramid below League Two and above the Lowland and Highland Leagues, effectively relegating hundreds of clubs.

The new division would consist of B teams – which cannot be promoted and relegated – alongside clubs from the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

A simple 51% majority is required for the vote to pass.