Perth’s first coffee roastery cafe announces its closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth coffee roastery business and city centre café launched during the pandemic will close this weekend.

Manifesto Coffee was launched by Alex MacIntyre and Lukasz Lewaszkiewicz in 2020 and opened their Princes Street café last year.

However, the duo have confirmed they are putting “a pause” on the business.

Manifesto Coffee in Perth to close

A statement to customers confirmed its website is now closed for orders and the café will shut its doors this weekend.

The pair cited the current economic climate for the reason to close.

It said: “Your support since we opened has been incredible and we can’t thank you enough.

“We’ve achieved a lot of awesome stuff in the time we’ve been operating and couldn’t be prouder.

“Unfortunately, for now at least, we’ve decided to put things on hold.

“Operating a small business in the current economic situation has been tough.

“Manifesto needs to have a pause and consider what the future should hold.”

When they launched the café, Alex said the business was launched prematurely due to life plans going awry.

He has worked in the coffee shop industry for more than 15 years in his native Sydney, as well as London and Edinburgh. During this time he met Lukasz.

Taking time to decide future plans

The firm also sold its products in recyclable cans. Alex said that was in response to ambiguous labelling and packaging that isn’t fully recyclable.

Now though, he will step away from the business to focus on “personal and family needs”.

The statement adds: “Alex will be stepping away from coffee completely to focus on personal and family needs.

“Roaster extraordinaire Lukasz will take some time to decide on what the future may hold for Manifesto.

“The website is now closed for new orders and the cafe will be wrapping up this weekend.”