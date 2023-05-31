Raith Rovers fan chief hails club for summoning ‘spirit of Turnbull Hutton’ in opposition to Conference League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers’ decision to oppose the proposed Conference even though they are not directly impacted shows they are acting beyond their own interests.

That’s according to Raith Supporters trust chair Alan Russell who welcomed the recent statement from Stark’s Park detailing their opposition to the proposals.

A vote is due to take place on Tuesday at Hampden Park next week at the SFA’s annual general meeting.

There, clubs will decide on whether or not to place an extra tier between League Two and the Lowland League and Highland League.

Proposals ‘fall short’

In a statement on Tuesday, Rovers said that “although we embrace fresh ideas … we believe that this particular proposal falls short in terms of providing improvement”.

“Instead, it presents a potential for unfairness towards a significant number of clubs competing below tier four [League Two].”

❗️ Club Statement: The Board of Directors have collectively agreed to vote 𝗡𝗼 to the Conference League proposal at the SFA AGM on June 6th. pic.twitter.com/C4G8dgFuvk — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) May 30, 2023

The extra tier would include B teams, although one of the four clubs named initially, Aberdeen, earlier this month voiced their opposition to the new division.

Long-term perspective

“Where Raith are right now in the Championship, we’re not directly affected by the Conference League proposals and the B teams,” Russell told Courier Sport.

“So it’s the club looking long-term at what is the right thing for Scottish football.

“If it does impact us directly, it’s not immediately. So it’s taking a more long-term perspective which we really like.

“As Raith Rovers supporters, and as a club, the only way it really touches us straight away is what it does to the loan market.”

It may have even impacted clubs last summer after Hearts became the latest team to field a B team in the Lowland League.

Spirit of Turnbull Hutton

Rovers didn’t undertake a formal consultation before making their decision but there were informal talks to take the temperature of the fans, rather than just accept what’s on the table.

Russell cites former Rovers chairman Turnbull Hutton when he famously stood on the steps of Hampden and was defiant in the face of plans to force liquidated Rangers into the second tier.

On steps of Hampden, Raith Rovers chairman Turnbull Hutton says the game is corrupt. Says he's been lied to, threatened and bullied. #SFL — Chris McLaughlin (@BBCchrismclaug) July 3, 2012

“That’s a really good sign that we’re taking our role as players in Scottish football really seriously,” added Russell.

“It’s that spirit of Turnbull Hutton 11 years ago and challenging football of doing a better job of looking at the big picture.

“That’s what we see with our clubs and many, many others doing with statements like this.”

Kelty influence

Rovers’ decision will likely be influenced by the fact that until recently their owners were taking Kelty Hearts up through the divisions before leaving them in League One.

Led by general manager Dean Mckenzie, Raith have since set out their vision for the club but this week’s statement shows they are still concerned about the fate of those further down the pyramid.

“Dean’s got a really interesting perspective on what it takes for clubs to be successful, but also for those leagues to be successful – each of those levels,” said Russell.

“He’s certainly someone who should be listened to when other clubs are figuring out what their position on these proposals should be.”