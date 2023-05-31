Raith Rovers fan chief hails club for summoning ‘spirit of Turnbull Hutton’ in opposition to Conference League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers fan chief hails club for summoning ‘spirit of Turnbull Hutton’ in opposition to Conference League

Raith Supporters Trust chair says Rovers are looking beyond self-interest ahead of upcoming vote.

By Craig Cairns
Turnbull Hutton opposed the SPL's plans in 2012. Image: SNS.
Turnbull Hutton opposed the SPL's plans in 2012. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers’ decision to oppose the proposed Conference even though they are not directly impacted shows they are acting beyond their own interests.

That’s according to Raith Supporters trust chair Alan Russell who welcomed the recent statement from Stark’s Park detailing their opposition to the proposals.

A vote is due to take place on Tuesday at Hampden Park next week at the SFA’s annual general meeting.

The SFA’s AGM will be held at Hampden Park next week. Image: SNS.

There, clubs will decide on whether or not to place an extra tier between League Two and the Lowland League and Highland League.

Proposals ‘fall short’

In a statement on Tuesday, Rovers said that “although we embrace fresh ideas … we believe that this particular proposal falls short in terms of providing improvement”.

“Instead, it presents a potential for unfairness towards a significant number of clubs competing below tier four [League Two].”

The extra tier would include B teams, although one of the four clubs named initially, Aberdeen, earlier this month voiced their opposition to the new division.

Long-term perspective

“Where Raith are right now in the Championship, we’re not directly affected by the Conference League proposals and the B teams,” Russell told Courier Sport.

“So it’s the club looking long-term at what is the right thing for Scottish football.

Raith Rovers voiced their opposition to the Conference League. Image: SNS.

“If it does impact us directly, it’s not immediately. So it’s taking a more long-term perspective which we really like.

“As Raith Rovers supporters, and as a club, the only way it really touches us straight away is what it does to the loan market.”

It may have even impacted clubs last summer after Hearts became the latest team to field a B team in the Lowland League.

Spirit of Turnbull Hutton

Rovers didn’t undertake a formal consultation before making their decision but there were informal talks to take the temperature of the fans, rather than just accept what’s on the table.

Russell cites former Rovers chairman Turnbull Hutton when he famously stood on the steps of Hampden and was defiant in the face of plans to force liquidated Rangers into the second tier.

“That’s a really good sign that we’re taking our role as players in Scottish football really seriously,” added Russell.

“It’s that spirit of Turnbull Hutton 11 years ago and challenging football of doing a better job of looking at the big picture.

“That’s what we see with our clubs and many, many others doing with statements like this.”

Kelty influence

Rovers’ decision will likely be influenced by the fact that until recently their owners were taking Kelty Hearts up through the divisions before leaving them in League One.

Led by general manager Dean Mckenzie, Raith have since set out their vision for the club but this week’s statement shows they are still concerned about the fate of those further down the pyramid.

Raith Rovers general manager Dean Mckenzie. Image: SNS.

“Dean’s got a really interesting perspective on what it takes for clubs to be successful, but also for those leagues to be successful – each of those levels,” said Russell.

“He’s certainly someone who should be listened to when other clubs are figuring out what their position on these proposals should be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

New Raith Rovers signing Josh Mullin put some impressive numbers on the board for Ayr United. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
How will latest signing Josh Mullin fit into the Raith Rovers side?
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Paul McMullan reportedly set for Dundee exit as winger mulls other offers
David Wotherspoon celebrates Saints' 2014 Scottish Cup win.
David Wotherspoon thanks St Johnstone fans for 'overwhelming' support following release by Perth club
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Dundee hand Adam Legzdins extended contract as goalkeeper hails club's 'fantastic' fans
Stevie May, Ryan McGowan, Nicky Clark and Drey Wright all had good seasons for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 2022/23 player ratings: 21 stars go under microscope as Steven MacLean plans…
Tony Docherty met the media on Monday at his unveiling. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I've got 'right tools' to succeed at Dens Park
James McPake said there is a gap in the squad after a number of player left in the summer. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline boss James McPake not out to replace like with like during transfer window
Mark Whatley is keen to point Forfar in the right direction after leaving Montrose. Image: SNS.
Mark Whatley thanks Montrose as he aims to create more 'magical memories' at new…
New Dundee manager Tony Docherty with managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee - the club that never stops surprising
Fletcher following United's relegation. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher reveals advice to Dundee United teammates after relegation heartbreak
2

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]