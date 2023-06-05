Two weeks of convoys for resurfacing works on A90 near Laurencekirk

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight convoys will be run for nearly two weeks on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk due to resurfacing works.

About half a mile of the road south of the Aberdeenshire town between the Marykirk junction and the Drumnagair sawmill will be affected.

Road operator Amey says overnight convoys are needed on the southbound A90 near Laurencekirk to ensure the safety of road workers doing the £300,000 resurfacing.

It means vehicles will be escorted for three nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Sunday, June 11 to Tuesday, June 13.

Works will then be halted before being restarted again from Sunday, June 18 to Thursday, June 22 with the work due to be completed by 6.30am on Friday, June 23.

Southbound access from the A90 to Landends will be restricted during the construction period. A diversion will be in place to the northbound carriageway via the Stracathro junction.

Amey says the roadworks will provide a smoother ride for about 9,700 motorists every day.