News / Courts

‘You’re too sexy for your age’ — Fife court hears of sick text to young teenager from 50-year-old man

By Gary Fitzpatrick
September 3 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 3 2021, 9.05am
Syme appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A 50-year-old man has admitted sending sexual text messages to a girl who was only aged 14 at the time.

Scott Syme told the girl he loved her and she was “too sexy” for her age.

Syme, of Broom Park West, Menstrie, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on July 17, last year he sent a sexual written communication to the girl in Kincardine and made sexually inappropriate comments.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said Syme and the girl were known to each other.

At 8pm Syme had sent text messages to the girl, initially about buying alcohol.

He then said he loved her and followed this with, “F*** I can’t say that.”

Syme then wrote, “You’re too sexy for your age.”

The girl was extremely upset and contacted relatives.

A family member found her “very upset and distressed, rocking back and forward on a sofa”, added the depute.

Accused was in drunken state

Police were contacted and Syme told them he did not think he had said anything sexual.

He said he could not remember writing the messages, that it was a “stupid” thing to do and he could give no explanation.

Defence solicitor Roshni Joshi said another message from her client telling the girl, “We’re both f*****” was about if he was caught buying alcohol for her and nothing sexual.

She continued, “He had been consuming alcohol and it was the anniversary of his father’s death.

“He describes himself as being drunk at the time.

“He’s at a loss to explain why he sent the messages and he’s extremely ashamed of his behaviour.”

She said her client was in full-time employment as a joiner.

Sheriff Alison Michie called for reports and put Syme on the Sex Offenders Register.

He will return to court for sentencing on September 29.

