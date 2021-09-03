Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Fans will find other ways to wind-up ‘Brooksie’ Bryson DeChambeau

By Eve Muirhead
September 3 2021, 8.00am
Bryson DeChambeau.
In the absence of Tiger Woods, the Brooks Koepka v Bryson DeChambeau feud has been one of the big headline drivers of the year for golf.

Whether you think they’re right to keep it going, no real harm is being done, and you could actually make a case to say it’s good for the sport’s profile.

A lot of us love a rivalry where you can pick a side.

Of course, I’d never want to see a line being crossed and shouts from the galleries becoming abusive or when somebody’s about to hit.

But the PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan suggesting that spectators could be thrown out of their events for winding DeChambeau up with cries of ‘Brooksie’ is ridiculous.

My sport doesn’t really have an issue with heckling – the nearest I’ve experienced has been chants by Russian and American fans while I’ve been waiting to make a last shot at an Olympics.

But even if we did, it would be up to the curlers to block out the outside noise and focus.

When you think about the proper abuse European golfers like Colin Montgomerie have had to suck-up over the years, this is minor league.

And, the thing is, DeChambeau doesn’t win out of this.

For one thing, it makes him look weak and vulnerable.

And for another, people will just find different ways to get under his skin.

It might not be everybody’s type of humour but ‘Brooksie’, sorry Bryson, should just take it on the chin.

I’ve been dipping in and out of the Paralympics coverage on TV and there’s been no doubt about the highlight.

Sarah Storey’s achievement in winning 17 golds and becoming the most successful-ever Brit is phenomenal.

The fact that the medals are spread across two different sports – swimming and cycling – just adds to the accomplishment.

You hear people saying ‘he or she could have reached the top in a number of sports’ and Sarah is one of the few who have actually been able to prove it.

Helen Glover famously achieved two Olympic golds after signing up for the programme set-up to identify potential female Olympians for 2012.

The idea of matching up physical attributes with a certain sport is a fascinating one.

Maybe I’ve got a career in rowing or cycling in me yet!

It’s been a case of so far, so good in the Euro Super Series event taking place in Stirling.

At the time of writing, we’re sitting with a three wins and no losses record after playing other Scottish teams.

We know that we’re about to step things up against the world champions, Team Tirinzoni.

This is our first international competition since those Worlds in Canada and it’s been great to be able to properly mix with the other teams this time.

Everybody gets tested when they arrive in Scotland but there’s no strict sporting bubble.

I know Team Hasselborg have been up the Wallace Monument and getting a chance to do some tourist stuff makes a big difference to your experience on tour.

And the fact that there’s been nothing but positive feedback on the ice conditions and the venue as a whole, is great for Scottish curling.

