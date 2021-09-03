EVE MUIRHEAD: Fans will find other ways to wind-up ‘Brooksie’ Bryson DeChambeau

In the absence of Tiger Woods, the Brooks Koepka v Bryson DeChambeau feud has been one of the big headline drivers of the year for golf.

Whether you think they’re right to keep it going, no real harm is being done, and you could actually make a case to say it’s good for the sport’s profile.

A lot of us love a rivalry where you can pick a side.

Of course, I’d never want to see a line being crossed and shouts from the galleries becoming abusive or when somebody’s about to hit.

But the PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan suggesting that spectators could be thrown out of their events for winding DeChambeau up with cries of ‘Brooksie’ is ridiculous.

My sport doesn’t really have an issue with heckling – the nearest I’ve experienced has been chants by Russian and American fans while I’ve been waiting to make a last shot at an Olympics.

But even if we did, it would be up to the curlers to block out the outside noise and focus.

.@ToddLewisGC checks in from East Lake to provide an update on how Bryson DeChambeau is handling vocal fans at events and what other players are doing to try to help. More in this @CallawayGolf Golf Central Update ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1TZXZ4puhZ — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) September 2, 2021

When you think about the proper abuse European golfers like Colin Montgomerie have had to suck-up over the years, this is minor league.

And, the thing is, DeChambeau doesn’t win out of this.

For one thing, it makes him look weak and vulnerable.

And for another, people will just find different ways to get under his skin.

It might not be everybody’s type of humour but ‘Brooksie’, sorry Bryson, should just take it on the chin.

I’ve been dipping in and out of the Paralympics coverage on TV and there’s been no doubt about the highlight.

Sarah Storey’s achievement in winning 17 golds and becoming the most successful-ever Brit is phenomenal.

🐐 Sarah Storey becomes ParaGB's greatest ever athlete. Here's the best of the action from Day 9. 👇#C4Paralympics | #Tokyo2020 | #ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/DaTkEiOopD — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 2, 2021

The fact that the medals are spread across two different sports – swimming and cycling – just adds to the accomplishment.

You hear people saying ‘he or she could have reached the top in a number of sports’ and Sarah is one of the few who have actually been able to prove it.

Helen Glover famously achieved two Olympic golds after signing up for the programme set-up to identify potential female Olympians for 2012.

The idea of matching up physical attributes with a certain sport is a fascinating one.

Maybe I’ve got a career in rowing or cycling in me yet!

It’s been a case of so far, so good in the Euro Super Series event taking place in Stirling.

At the time of writing, we’re sitting with a three wins and no losses record after playing other Scottish teams.

We know that we’re about to step things up against the world champions, Team Tirinzoni.

This is our first international competition since those Worlds in Canada and it’s been great to be able to properly mix with the other teams this time.

Everybody gets tested when they arrive in Scotland but there’s no strict sporting bubble.

Extra end win for Olympic Champs Team Hasselborg this morning at the Euro Super Series

Draw 9 Results

Hasselborg v Witschonke (EE) 5-4

Team Italy v De Cruz 6-4

GB Red v Schori 7-3

Bryce v Mouat 2-4

Line scores: @CurlingZone#curling #EuroSuperSeries pic.twitter.com/9zJAynzErd — British Curling (@BritishCurling) September 2, 2021

I know Team Hasselborg have been up the Wallace Monument and getting a chance to do some tourist stuff makes a big difference to your experience on tour.

And the fact that there’s been nothing but positive feedback on the ice conditions and the venue as a whole, is great for Scottish curling.