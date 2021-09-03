Perth opticians Salmoni’s moves in to former bank after £1.4m renovation

A Perth opticians set up half a century ago is on the move after a £1.4m renovation of a former bank.

Salmoni Opticians, founded in 1971, is one of the oldest independent operators in Scotland.

Director and optometrist Eddie Russell is just the third owner of the well-known business.

He wanted to mark the firm’s milestone anniversary.

The firm relocated from South Street to the former Clydesdale Bank in South Methven Street.

Mr Russell invested nearly £400,000 kitting out the practice.

He has installed some of the most technologically advanced eye care equipment on the market.

A ‘huge decision’ to move 50-year-old firm

He said: “This is a game changer for us, an exciting time for the business and for our many clients.

“The aim was to future-proof the facility as much as possible.

“That comes at a cost – one piece of kit alone comes in at £100,000 – but we want to provide Perth with one of the most advanced practices in the country.

“Our new property is also easily accessible.

“One of our eye test rooms was designed specifically for the comfort of clients using wheelchairs.”

Mr Russell, who has another practice in Bridge of Allan, said it was a “huge decision” to relocate the business during the pandemic.

He said that the new home, which has four consulting rooms, a private dispensing area and instruments room.

The opticians uses the most up-to-date ophthalmic equipment and has a laboratory for on-site glazing.

Salmoni Opticians boss ‘thrilled’

Mr Russell said: “To say I am thrilled with the transformation is an understatement.

“We are looking forward to feedback from clients.”

The Salmoni’s boss said the staff have undergone extensive training in order to make the most of their new technology.

“The technological advances of recent years have been remarkable in terms of providing greater accuracy and comfort in fitting glasses,” he added.

“The emphasis is on early detection of issues clients may not be aware of when they book eye examinations.”

‘Unprecedented challenges’

Local developers Verimac completed a £1 million phased conversion of The Old Bank.

The one-time Clydesdale Bank headquarters in South Methven Street lay vacant for three years before being acquired by Verimac.

The first chapter in the transformation of The Old Bank building saw Dental Care Perth relocate from Princes Street to a state-of-the art ground-floor surgery with six consulting rooms.

The pandemic caused a delay in the opening of the new premises.

Verimac director Brian Blair paid tribute to the team.

He said: “They had to cope with unprecedented challenges in terms of creating a safe working environment and securing. materials.

“Their professionalism ensured that the re-development of a long-vacant bank building has come to fruition.”