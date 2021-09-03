Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth opticians Salmoni’s moves in to former bank after £1.4m renovation

By Gavin Harper
September 3 2021, 8.22am
Perth's Salmoni Opticians is on the move.
A Perth opticians set up half a century ago is on the move after a £1.4m renovation of a former bank.

Salmoni Opticians, founded in 1971, is one of the oldest independent operators in Scotland.

Director and optometrist Eddie Russell is just the third owner of the well-known business.

He wanted to mark the firm’s milestone anniversary.

The firm relocated from South Street to the former Clydesdale Bank in South Methven Street.

The former bank has had a £1.4 million refurbishment.

Mr Russell invested nearly £400,000 kitting out the practice.

He has installed some of the most technologically advanced eye care equipment on the market.

A ‘huge decision’ to move 50-year-old firm

He said: “This is a game changer for us, an exciting time for the business and for our many clients.

“The aim was to future-proof the facility as much as possible.

“That comes at a cost – one piece of kit alone comes in at £100,000 – but we want to provide Perth with one of the most advanced practices in the country.

“Our new property is also easily accessible.

“One of our eye test rooms was designed specifically for the comfort of clients using wheelchairs.”

Eddie Russell, director of Salmoni Opticians

Mr Russell, who has another practice in Bridge of Allan, said it was a “huge decision” to relocate the business during the pandemic.

He said that the new home, which has four consulting rooms, a private dispensing area and instruments room.

The opticians uses the most up-to-date ophthalmic equipment and has a laboratory for on-site glazing.

Salmoni Opticians boss ‘thrilled’

Mr Russell said: “To say I am thrilled with the transformation is an understatement.

“We are looking forward to feedback from clients.”

The Salmoni’s boss said the staff have undergone extensive training in order to make the most of their new technology.

“The technological advances of recent years have been remarkable in terms of providing greater accuracy and comfort in fitting glasses,” he added.

“The emphasis is on early detection of issues clients may not be aware of when they book eye examinations.”

‘Unprecedented challenges’

Local developers Verimac completed a £1 million phased conversion of The Old Bank.

The one-time Clydesdale Bank headquarters in South Methven Street lay vacant for three years before being acquired by Verimac.

The first chapter in the transformation of The Old Bank building saw Dental Care Perth relocate from Princes Street to a state-of-the art ground-floor surgery with six consulting rooms.

The pandemic caused a delay in the opening of the new premises.

Verimac director Brian Blair paid tribute to the team.

He said: “They had to cope with unprecedented challenges in terms of creating a safe working environment and securing. materials.

“Their professionalism ensured that the re-development of a long-vacant bank building has come to fruition.”

