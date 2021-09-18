Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire restaurant worker caught with £10k of cannabis ordered to pay back just £760

By Jamie Buchan
September 18 2021, 7.00am Updated: September 18 2021, 8.39am
Jamie Hunter arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
A Perth restaurant worker caught with a suitcase containing £10,000 of cannabis has been ordered to pay back just £760.

Prosecutors launched a confiscation action against Jamie Hunter after police discovered the hidden stash under his bed.

The 32-year-old was jailed for 15 months in August, after pleading guilty to being involved in supply of the class B drug.

A proceeds of crime hearing was held at Perth Sheriff Court to claw back money he made from his role in the illicit trade.

The court heard Hunter, who appeared from prison via videolink, was not “sitting pretty” despite dealing cannabis for several months.

He had got involved in trading drugs after running up debts of £15,000.

Both the crown and Hunter’s solicitor agreed that he should only pay back £760.

Played down crime

At his sentencing hearing, Hunter had tried to play down his involvement in the local drug trade, insisting that he was simply looking after the suitcase for someone else.

Sheriff William Wood questioned suspicious texts found on phones at the property, along with paraphernalia including scales with traces of cannabis and a hand-written price list.

Police raided Hunter’s home in Sidlaw Park, St Madoes, in March last year.

Hunter almost immediately admitted to officers there was a suitcase containing cannabis under his bed.

The court was told that he began dealing after running up debts of £15,000.

He was worried he was going to lose his home, solicitor Louisa Wade said.

Hunter had been taking cannabis to calm his nerves, she said, and he had been looking at ways to fund his habit.

At the previous hearing, Ms Wade said: “He is not someone who was sitting pretty, he was someone who was in a pickle.”

She said her client had been “too nice and naive”.

Sheriff Wood told Hunter: “This was not a one-off, this was something you were involved in for six months.

“It may be that you felt obliged to look after someone else’s stash but it goes beyond that.”

“All of the factors suggest you were involved – or you allowed your home to be involved – in a sophisticated operation.”

