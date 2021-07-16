News / Dundee Dundee Drag Race star Ellie Diamond congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon after scooping top award By Alasdair Clark July 16 2021, 10.41am Updated: July 17 2021, 9.02am Ellie Diamond was congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon. Dundee’s own Drag Race UK star Ellie Diamond has been congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon after she won a Young Scot award alongside fellow queen Lawrence Chaney. The First Minister wrote to the pair after they were honoured with Young Scot awards. Both Ellie and Lawrence won the entertainment category of the annual awards, which celebrate the “inspirational contributions” of youths in Scotland. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]