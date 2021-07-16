Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee Drag Race star Ellie Diamond congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon after scooping top award

By Alasdair Clark
July 16 2021, 10.41am Updated: July 17 2021, 9.02am
Drag Race star Ellie Diamond
Ellie Diamond was congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon.

Dundee’s own Drag Race UK star Ellie Diamond has been congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon after she won a Young Scot award alongside fellow queen Lawrence Chaney.

The First Minister wrote to the pair after they were honoured with Young Scot awards.

Both Ellie and Lawrence won the entertainment category of the annual awards, which celebrate the “inspirational contributions” of youths in Scotland.

