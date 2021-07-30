News / Dundee Accident fears over ‘baffling’ Dundee road markings designed to protect cyclists By James Simpson July 30 2021, 3.52pm Updated: July 30 2021, 5.21pm Craig at the new road markings on Perth Road. A motorist fears road improvements for cyclists in Dundee’s West End could cause more harm than good in the short-term after work started. Craig Petrie has been left “baffled” at the give way markings which have been installed recently near to the junction of Perth Road and Glamis Road in Dundee. The marking on the Perth Road have caused some concern at the approach to Glamis Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]