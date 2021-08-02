Three men charged after police seize cannabis worth £11,000 in Dundee drugs raid

Police have charged three men in connection with the recovery of thousand of pounds’ worth of cannabis in Dundee.

Officers searched a flat on Gibson Terrace – across the road from DISC – at around 9am on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10 am on Monday August 2, officers searched a flat in Gibson Terrace, Dundee under warrant.

Men charged after cannabis find

“Cannabis with an estimated street value of £11,000 was seized from the property and three men aged 18, 28 and 54 years have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.”

“The men have been released and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”