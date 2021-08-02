Appeal for information after ‘disturbance with weapons’ near Raith Rovers’ football stadium sparks police incident

Reports of two men involved in a disturbance with weapons near Raith Rovers’ football stadium in Kirkcaldy sparked a major police incident.

Officers were called to Links Street at around 7pm on Monday.

Locals reported seeing several police vehicles parked outside Stark’s Park.

However, police say that there were no signs of a disturbance on arrival – and no one was found injured.

They are now trying to find out what happened.

Police patrolling the area

One onlooker, who asked to remain anonymous said: “There was a bit of bother near the ground.

“When I walked past there were loads of police vans and officers there.

“Police were asking people to move on but they wouldn’t say what was going on.

“I saw at least six police vehicles with police patrolling the area around the ground and questioning people they came across.

“I was told that two lads had been causing trouble and that there had been shouting and fighting.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Monday August 2, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving two men with weapons in Links Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and there were no signs of a disturbance or reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3031 of Monday August 2 2021.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”