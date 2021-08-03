Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

Downfield man completes 500km cycle for Dundee mental health charity

By Katy Scott
August 3 2021, 11.17am Updated: August 3 2021, 11.18am
mental health charity cycle

Dundee man Jonathan Herd recently completed a 500km cycle for a local mental health charity.

The Downfield resident finished the cycle in less than five days to raise money for local charity Hope Counselling.

Mr Herd was able to raise £560 towards the mental health service via his GoFundMe.

Hope Counselling provides subsidised counselling, with suggested payments in line with a person’s income. They rely on donations to stay afloat.

“I’ve been blown away by the support,” said Jonathan.

“Especially when people are struggling during the pandemic, it’s really encouraging to see.”

‘I’ve had counselling in the past myself’

“I work in social work myself and I think mental health is a huge issue for people,” said Mr Herd.

“I don’t think there’s enough support for people, especially in Dundee.

“When you work in the health services it can feel like there’s never enough funding, so it makes you think – what can I do?”

Jonathan finished the trek on Saturday after covering a total of 569km, smashing his initial target.

mental health charity cycle
Jonathan cycled through Perth, Alyth, and Pitlochry among other local towns and cities.

“I’ve had counselling in the past myself, so I know how important it is,” he said.

“It’s about raising awareness as well. Hopefully people will find out about this charity  and give them a call and get help as, particularly for men, reaching out can be difficult.

“Its a complex problem and it’s OK to reach out.

“We need that culture shift in society and hopefully that’ll bring more resources for mental health charities.”

The lengthy trip covered Alyth, Pitlochry and Perth among other Tayside locations.

Fundraising bike rides

Jonathan hopes his fundraising efforts can help to improve the mental health of those in his community.

“This mental health charity has been going for three years, but my goodness they’re busy,” said Mr Herd.

“So they’re definitely needed in the community.”

He is attempting to do a sponsored cycle every year, with next year’s donations going towards autism support.

Jonathan previously raised £300 towards cancer research after a colleague was diagnosed.

