‘Intolerable misery’ awaits Dundee multi residents as bin chute closures near

Plans to close the bin chutes in Dundee’s multis have been condemned as “ludicrous” and “unworkable.”

A leading city community group has called for the roll out of the proposals to be postponed amid fears those physically impaired will have no practical way to dispose of rubbish.

They say it would lead to “intolerable misery” for many living in the multis throughout the city because they would have to carry multiple bags down to the ground floor.