Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee vigil for the victims of the Hiroshima bombing

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 7 2021, 10.07am Updated: August 8 2021, 2.15pm
MSP Mercedes Villalba at the vigil on the Law
A memorial has been held in Dundee for those who died during the Hiroshima bombing.

The annual walk by the Tayside Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) took place on Friday to mark Hiroshima Memorial Day.

Some of those taking part walking to the Law

Dozens of people gathered at Dundee Law to mark the occasion.

They walked from the foot of the hill to the top as part of the 40th Dundee vigil for the horrors of the bombing.

The event in the City of Discovery is the oldest continuous Hiroshima Memorial Day commemoration in Scotland.

A second service taking place on August 9 will also commemorate Nagasaki Memorial Day, 76 years on from the nuclear attacks during World War Two. Those wishing to attend are instructed to be on the Law before 11am.

Tayside CND have advised all are welcome to attend the vigils which are being held on Dundee Law.

Prayers

Prayers were led by Workplace Chaplain Geoff Findlay while other speakers included
Willie Shields of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum and Mercedes Villalba MSP.

Dundee Pensioners’ Forum members join Mercedes Villalba on the Law

At least 129,000 people were killed in both bombings – ordered by then US president Harry S. Truman – while the radiation caused cancer and birth defects in thousands more.

The Hiroshima bomb was detonated above the city, killing almost 80,000 people immediately.

Thousands more were later killed from radiation poisoning. In total, 90% of the city’s population was destroyed.

The second bomb on Nagasaki killed an estimated 40,000 more people.

Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s surrender on August 15, six days after the second bomb was dropped.

