Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Tay Road Bridge: Week of delays expected for Dundee and Fife motorists

By Steven Rae
August 9 2021, 7.28pm Updated: August 10 2021, 11.09am
Tay Road Bridge contraflow

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on and around the Tay Road Bridge in September.

A contraflow system will be in place for seven days from Monday September 13 to allow for investigation works.

It means one carriageway of the bridge will be closed at a time.

Signs will be installed warning motorists of the restrictions, Dundee City Council said, but queues of traffic are likely in and around the entry to the bridge on both sides of the Tay.

Councillor Lynne Short, chairwoman of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “Closing the southbound and then northbound carriageways in turn and creating one lane of traffic each way on the other is not something we do lightly.

“The safety of contractors and Tay Road Bridge Joint Board staff has to be paramount and the best way to do that is to have a complete separation between where they are working and traffic crossing the bridge.

Councillor Lynne Short.
Councillor Lynne Short.

“With the limited amount of space available and the volume and speed of traffic using the bridge, the only safe way to do this essential work is to close one carriageway at a time, which inevitably means that there will be delays at peak periods.

“I would ask that drivers remain patient and be considerate of each other and people working on the bridge at all times.”

The work will determine the current state of the concrete deck and waterproofing of the 55 year-old structure.

The Tay Road Bridge.

Signs warning drivers of the works will be put in place at both approaches to the bridge and emergency services and bus companies have been informed.

Work last month to repair potholes was restricted to the early hours of the morning to stop disruption, when the whole bridge was closed for safety reasons.

Further information, including updates on closures, can be found on the Tay Road Bridge website.

Tay Road Bridge: ‘Insta-ready’ artwork commissioned to expand current designs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]