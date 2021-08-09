Tay Road Bridge: Week of delays expected for Dundee and Fife motorists

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on and around the Tay Road Bridge in September.

A contraflow system will be in place for seven days from Monday September 13 to allow for investigation works.

It means one carriageway of the bridge will be closed at a time.

Signs will be installed warning motorists of the restrictions, Dundee City Council said, but queues of traffic are likely in and around the entry to the bridge on both sides of the Tay.

Councillor Lynne Short, chairwoman of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “Closing the southbound and then northbound carriageways in turn and creating one lane of traffic each way on the other is not something we do lightly.

“The safety of contractors and Tay Road Bridge Joint Board staff has to be paramount and the best way to do that is to have a complete separation between where they are working and traffic crossing the bridge.

“With the limited amount of space available and the volume and speed of traffic using the bridge, the only safe way to do this essential work is to close one carriageway at a time, which inevitably means that there will be delays at peak periods.

“I would ask that drivers remain patient and be considerate of each other and people working on the bridge at all times.”

The work will determine the current state of the concrete deck and waterproofing of the 55 year-old structure.

Signs warning drivers of the works will be put in place at both approaches to the bridge and emergency services and bus companies have been informed.

Work last month to repair potholes was restricted to the early hours of the morning to stop disruption, when the whole bridge was closed for safety reasons.

Further information, including updates on closures, can be found on the Tay Road Bridge website.