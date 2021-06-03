Tay Road Bridge to close for more than three hours on Friday to repair potholes

The Tay Road Bridge will be closed in both directions due to maintenance work on the carriageway in the early hours of Friday morning.

Repairs to potholes will be carried out, with the bridge closed from 12.30am to 4am.

A Tay Road Bridge spokesperson said: “The closure is required to facilitate safe working for our operatives.

Emergency vehicle access

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause our users.

“Please note that emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times. The walkway will remain open at all times.”

Traffic travelling from Dundee to Fife and vice versa can cross the Tay via the Friarton Bridge, outside Perth.