Police call for witnesses to a number of separate incidents involving vandalism and break-ins across Tayside

Tayside police have issued a number of separate appeals for witnesses of unrelated incidents involving vandalism and break-ins across the region.

Car vandalism

Tayside police issued two separate appeals in relation to the vandalism of cars in Dundee and Brechin.

In Brechin, a silver Toyota campervan was allegedly vandalised on two separate occasions.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Between 8pm on 3rd August 2021 and 0930 on 4th August 2021, a silver Toyota campervan had it’s aerial damaged whilst parked in the Maisondieu Lane car park Brechin.

“The same vehicle was also damaged twice between the 28th and 31st July whilst parked in Church Street car park, Brechin.

“If anyone has information please call 101 and quote CR/021995/21.”

Dundee

In Dundee, a white Range Rover Evoque parked on the Esplanade, east of the Glass Pavillion and at the south pavement was allegedly vandalised between 12:30pm and 12:50pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 1230pm on Sunday 8th August 2021 a white Range Rover Evoque was parked on the Esplanade, east of the Glass Pavillion and at the south pavement.

“At this time it was not damaged in any way.

“About 1250pm, same date, the owner returned to her vehicle and noticed a deep scratch along the front passenger door, and rear panel.

“The damage appears to have been caused by a key, or similar sharp object.

“At the time of the incident, the Esplanade would have been busy as the Dundee half DRAM was ongoing.

“Anyone with information please contact 101 quoting CR/22339/21.”

Break-ins

Police Scotland have issued a separate appeal in relation to a break-in of two lockups at Milton Park Garage.

The lock-ups were allegedly broken into on Wednesday between 4am and 5am.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Wednesday 4th August 2021 between the hours of 4am and 5am, two lockups were broken into at Milton Park Garage, 82 Ferry Road, Monifieth.

“If anyone along Ferry Road/ Grange Road has CCTV/dashcams could they please be checked.

“Anyone with information please call 101 quoting (CR/21959/21)”