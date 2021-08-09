Police search for driver of car left abandoned on Dock Street in Dundee

Police in Tayside have issued an appeal to find the driver of a car that was left abandoned on the eastbound carriageway of Dock Street in Dundee.

Officers are searching for the driver of a red Renault Clio motor car that was left stationary on the Dundee eastbound carriageway on Friday at around 3.45pm.

The abandoned car reportedly caused congestion on the busy Dundee road, opposite the Holiday Inn Express.

Police are asking for witnesses who may have seen the driver exiting the car to come forward.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 3.45pm on Friday August 6, a red Renault Clio motor car was reported to be stationary and causing congestion in the eastbound carraigeway of Dock Street, Dundee, opposite the Holiday Inn Express.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who witnessed any persons exiting the vehicle and has dash-cam footage of same or is able to provide any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2274 of August 6.”