Tony Watt: St Johnstone’s Zander Clark and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly are both future Scotland goalkeepers

Zander Clark and Liam Kelly are Scotland goalkeepers in waiting, according to Tony Watt.

But choosing between the two of them won’t be easy.

Watt was grateful his Motherwell team-mate produced some fine saves to stop St Johnstone scoring more than one goal at McDiarmid Park on Sunday and cursing his former one for denying the Steelmen on several occasions.

And when Steve Clarke begins the changing of the guard process in the national squad, the pair who shone at the weekend will be at the front of the queue.

“Both of them are outstanding,” said the man who gave Clark no chance with his equaliser. “They are the next two for me who will be the Scotland keepers.

“I have played with both and I really rate them. Both of them are top notch and they have shown that they can do it with their feet and their hands.

“I think that is probably a big reason why Steve Clarke was at the game watching.

“Not that I am telling him how to do his job, but I think he knows that Allan McGregor, David Marshall and Craig Gordon aren’t that young anymore.

“Those two are the ones who are going to be fighting for that jersey and I hope they do because they are both great pros and great lads.

“Both of them are really well rounded, both of them are good shot-stoppers, both of them have a presence and they showed that during the game.

“It’s refreshing because they are top boys and when you meet somebody nice you always want them to do well. That is life and that is football.

“Big Zander is brand new and so is Liam. They both kept their team in it.

“It could have been four each. It was some game of football, a good one to be benched for because I got plenty of entertainment!”

Watt’s celebratory shriek when he ran to McDiarmid’s main stand would have been heard on the Crieff Road but there shouldn’t be too much read into it, the ex-Saint stressed.

“It was just a wee bit of banter,” he said.

“I was getting some stick from a few Saints fan in the stands. It was just a wee bit daft.

“I had a brilliant time here and had a great year. I was fist-bumping everyone and saying hello.

“I left on good terms and it is a lovely club with lovely people involved. I am buzzing that they are doing so well at the moment.”

