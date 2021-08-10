News / Dundee Tributes paid by heartbroken and stunned Dundee community following death of newborn baby By Steven Rae August 10 2021, 1.51pm Updated: August 10 2021, 4.31pm Emergency services were seen on the corner of North Erskine Street and Malcolm Street around 7pm on Sunday August 8. The Dundee community has been left reeling in shock following the tragic death of a newborn baby in Stobswell. Four police vehicles and an ambulance were seen in North Erskine Street on Sunday around 7pm. Police said the death of the youngster is being treated as unexplained while the cause is established, with a post mortem to be carried out at a later date. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]