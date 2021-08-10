Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

By Lesley-Anne Kelly
August 10 2021, 2.00pm Updated: August 10 2021, 2.07pm
With the Covid-19 vaccination programme now under way, we’ve put together a collection of Covid vaccine tracker charts to monitor the progress of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout across the UK.

How many people have been vaccinated?

How many people have received the vaccine in my area?

Which demographics have received the vaccine?

When will I receive my coronavirus vaccine?

How many people have been vaccinated?

The Covid vaccine tracker below shows an at-a-glance view of the current proportion of the Scottish population who have received the first and second dose of either the Oxford/AstraZaneca or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination so far.

The table below is an at-a-glance view of the total figures by group.

Data on the number of people vaccinated was initially provided in a weekly report from Public Health Scotland, however there was immense pressure to keep the public more regularly informed so on January 11 the statistics began to be provided each day.

The chart below shows the daily numbers of first and second doses provided.

The chart below shows the cumulative number of people who have received each dose since the vaccination programme began on December 8.

It’s also helpful to look at this data as a proportion of the Scottish population so you can see how the percentage of people vaccinated grows over time.

The chart below shows the progress for each UK country.

On January 20, Public Health Scotland provided this data broken down by vaccine type which is shown in the chart below.

How many people have received the vaccine in my area?

The map below shows the available data on the regional rollout of the vaccination programme.

January 20 saw the release of data by local authority area for the first time, which is shown in the map below.

Regional data was originally available on a weekly basis but moved to a daily upload on February 26. The chart below contains data on the daily number of doses provided and the population covered. Use the drop down box to select your area and the buttons to move between daily vaccinations, cumulative vaccinations and the percentage of the population who have received first doses.

Which demographics have received the vaccine?

Similarly to the regional data, data by demographics were originally provided in the weekly PHS report – however on February 26 they moved to a daily publication schedule.

The chart below shows the daily number of people who have had first doses in each age range as well as the percentage of that population covered.

Public Health Scotland began reporting daily statistics on vaccinations by JCVI categories in mid-March. The chart below shows the percentage of each group who have received their first and second doses.

 

 

When will I receive my coronavirus vaccine?

The vaccines are being provided in accordance with the priority list drawn up by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI). That list is shown below.

Let us know if there is something else you think we should be tracking by emailing lkelly@dctmedia.co.uk

