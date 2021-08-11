Environment chiefs probe ‘large-scale flytipping’ as rubble left dumped in Whitfield

The environment watchdog is investigating after piles of rubble were left dumped in a Whitfield car park.

Resident Allan Mara first noticed the mess in a council-owned car park on Girvin Gardens a few months ago.

He believes those responsible may have been back to dump waste more than 20 times.

Sepa and Dundee City Council are both looking into the issue.

Mr Mara said: “We have a massive flytipping problem in Whitfield.

“There’s been a lorry tipping building waste into the car park for the last few months.

“There must be about 30 or 40 tons sitting in that car park, they’ve made more than 20 dumps.

“At first it was heavy blocks and mortar, so I thought it might be the council.

“But then the next day there was tar, blocks, trees and concrete.”

Mr Mara, 64, believes more should be done to catch the lawbreakers, such as putting up CCTV in the area.

He added: “The problem with the car park is that it’s sometimes used as a drop-off point for building work.

“I think people think it’s the council leaving this waste, when it’s not.

“No one is supposed to dump there.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “So-called flytipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

‘Large-scale flytipping’

“SEPA have been informed of the large-scale flytipping on this site and we are supporting them to look into this mater.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.

“We would also warn residents against using unlicensed waste disposal firms in a bid to minimise flytipping and prevents householder from facing a £200 fine.”

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “As Scotland’s environmental regulator, Sepa is clear that compliance is non-negotiable, and tackling illegal waste management activities is one of our major priorities.

“SEPA has an ongoing investigation into flytipping made at Whitfield in Dundee and is working closely with Dundee City Council who are also investigating the matter.

“We would encourage anyone that witnesses any flytipping incidents to report it immediately through the Dumb Dumpers website or if the incident is ongoing or believed to be of a hazardous nature report the incident using our 24-hour online form.”

Locals can also report fly tipping on the council’s website.