News / Dundee Xplore Dundee offers boost to late-night revellers as bus operator makes timetable changes By Bryan Copland August 12 2021, 12.37pm Updated: August 12 2021, 4.24pm Xplore Dundee is making changes to its services. Xplore Dundee is offering a boost to late-night revellers – by running more night-time services to every part of the city. A new timetable comes into force on Monday in an effort to improve punctuality. It includes the launch of more journeys at night, aimed at ensuring every area has a bus from the city centre after 11pm. The services will be run on a trial basis to assess demand.