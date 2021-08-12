Get tested: New Dundee timetable for Covid-19 mobile testing units

The Covid-19 mobile testing vans in Dundee will follow a new timetable from Monday, with testing still widely available across the city.

NHS Tayside have released an updated timetable for their mobile testing units in Dundee.

Locals are encouraged to get tested whether or not they have symptoms of Covid-19.

Where can I get tested?

The timetable, beginning Monday August 16, covers the following areas around the city:

Monday Finmill Community Centre, 10am-4pm

Finmill Community Centre, 10am-4pm Tuesday Menzieshill Community Centre, 10am-2pm

Menzieshill Community Centre, 10am-2pm Wednesday Douglas Sports Centre, 10am-4pm

Douglas Sports Centre, 10am-4pm Thursday Dundee City Centre – East Whale Lane Car Park, 10am-4pm

Dundee City Centre – East Whale Lane Car Park, 10am-4pm Friday Dundee International Sports Centre, 10am-4pm

Dundee International Sports Centre, 10am-4pm Saturday Dundee City Centre – East Whale Lane Car Park, 10am-4pm

Dundee City Centre – East Whale Lane Car Park, 10am-4pm Sunday Forthill Primary School, 10am-4pm

The mobile testing sites are walk-in and there is no need to book an appointment.

However, to make the process quicker, you can book in advance and pre-register your details by phoning 119.

Are there other ways to get tested?

In addition to the mobile testing vans, Dundee residents can get tested at the following permanent testing centres:

· Dudhope Castle, Dundee – Drive through

· Kirkton Community Centre, Dundee – Walk through

· Park Place, Dundee – Walk through

· Lynch Sports Centre Car Park – Walk through

Covid-19 testing is available every day for anyone in Dundee from 8am to 8pm.

People can book a test on the NHS website or by calling 119.

Can I take a test at home?

Locals can also collect a rapid test kit (LFD) from the permanent testing venues.

LFD kits for self-testing at home are also available from community pharmacies.

People can find out which pharmacies are taking part by going to NHS inform.

Staff on site will support people through the testing process which involves self-administering a swab test. Full instructions will be provided.

Testing is quick and easy with results communicated to people by text message 24 to 48 hours after the test.

Anyone who receives a positive PCR test result will be asked to self-isolate.

Support is available to anyone who needs to self-isolate, including food packages and financial support. Further advice and information on what support is available can be found here.