News / Dundee 'Menacing' Dundee care worker struck off after crumbling medication into resident's tea By Amie Flett August 16 2021, 1.21pm Updated: August 16 2021, 6.07pm Ballumbie Court Care Home. A Dundee care worker described as "menacing" has been struck off following several complaints about his behaviour towards residents. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) found that Derek Phinn was guilty of seven charges which, it said, impaired his ability to work in the profession. The charges all related to his time working at four separate care homes in 2017.