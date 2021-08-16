Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
CommentOpinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Incel movement poses a domestic terror threat to women

By Kirsty Strickland
August 16 2021, 1.36pm Updated: August 16 2021, 6.31pm
Mourners take part in a minute's silence for the victims of the Plymouth shootings.
MPs will be recalled from summer recess this week, as the House of Commons meets for a one-day sitting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The plight of women and girls in the region is likely to feature heavily.

Taliban leaders have made media-savvy promises of ‘”not seeking revenge’’ but their hollow assurances that they will respect women’s rights cannot be relied upon.

There are already reports of girls as young as 12 being taken from their homes to be married off to Taliban fighters.

Despite the sanitised language, we know what this means: these girls face sexual violence and subjugation.

Girls will be denied access to education under the regime and women will no longer be allowed to work or study.

The prime minister has said we cannot allow Afghanistan to become a “breeding ground’’ for terror.

In this context, our leaders are clear about what terrorism looks like.

But we have seen what happens when an extremist ideology brings violence and terror to our shores.

Only here we seem reluctant to call it by its name.

Terror on the streets of Plymouth

In Plymouth last week, the UK suffered its worst mass shooting since 2010.

A 22-year-old man, Jake Davison, killed two men, two women and a three-year-old girl in a shooting spree that has rocked the city.

In the aftermath of the attack, police and politicians were quick to reassure the public that the shootings were not “terror-related’’.

Devon and Cornwall police described the killings as “a domestic incident which spilled into the street.’’

This kind of language minimises both the atrocity itself and the ongoing threat it poses.

Jake Davison was radicalised online. He subscribed to a repulsive ideology which has a hatred of women at its core.

Floral tributes in Plymouth for the victims of Thursday’s mass shooting.

He is one of a growing number of young men who are part of the “incel’’ movement.

These men see themselves as “involuntary celibate’’ and blame women for their societal exclusion and failure to find a romantic partner.

Davison’s social media history tells the story of a misogynistic man, angry at the world and determined to seek revenge.

Incel community celebrated killings

Within the putrid online incel community, like-minded men have celebrated Davison’s actions.

They have done so on other occasions where one of their own has made headlines for their deadly violence.

And they are not few in number: incel ideology is believed to have been associated with six mass shootings and 46 murders in the US.

By any standard, these radicalised young men, many of whom have shown they will use force to pursue their ideological goals, are terrorists.

Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Plymouth with MP Luke Pollard.

Their hatred of women is not benign. Hatred of women never is.

Their diet of misogynistic online propaganda has real-life consequences.

The chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate said of the group:

“Incels are terrorists. They seek to teach women a lesson, to remould society, to change through violence that which they could never possibly achieve through the ballot box or persuasion.’’

Differing responses to acts of terror

In 2017 terrorists rammed a van into pedestrians before launching fatal knife attacks in London’s Borough Market.

Safety barriers were quickly installed to separate pedestrians and road users on London Bridge.

The barriers were a temporary measure, to be replaced with 450 bollards to prevent similar attacks in the future.

Blockades to prevent terrorist attacks on Blackfriars Bridge, London.

We see how terrorist attacks have changed the process of going on holiday every time we arrive at an airport.

What safety measures will be see implemented in the wake of the Plymouth terrorist attack?

We know from weary experience there is unlikely to be a permanent or even temporary solution offered in response

How do we protect women and girls from one more additional threat, when the ongoing threat of men’s violence has only increased in recent years?

These questions are largely moot. We know from weary experience there is unlikely to be a permanent or even temporary solution offered in response to this attack.

With funding for services that help women flee and recover from men’s violence already stretched to breaking point, we shouldn’t expect a governmental injection of cash to help keep us safe.

Women blamed for incel terrorism

In the days since Davison’s killing spree, some have even gone so far as to blame women for his crimes.

On Twitter, one man suggested women “collectively’’ have to take ‘’some responsibility’’ for Davison’s actions.

Another, whose account has since been suspended, claimed feminism has led to boys “feeling unwanted’’.

His solution?

“Make sure that women available are given to these men.

‘’Single men between 18-25 could be designated a woman (maybe ex-offenders?) to prevent them from becoming an incel and thus committing violent crime.’’

Blaming women for the violence perpetrated against them is, of course, nothing new.

Societal commentary, media outlets and even the judiciary often excuse and minimise men’s actions.

The onus is put on women: what did she do to provoke him? What did she deny him? What did she wear or say: do or not do that makes his violence at least partly her fault?

Despite what we are told, violence against women – in whatever form it takes – is rarely an “isolated incident’’.

Until we accept that, these acts of terror against women – in our homes and on our streets – will continue.

