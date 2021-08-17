Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Angus & The Mearns

Why 1,000 Angus and Dundee school children are getting free bikes this year

By Peter John Meiklem
August 17 2021, 3.17pm Updated: August 17 2021, 3.25pm
Staff at the Angus Cycle Hub work with young cyclists.
A free bikes for Scottish children scheme is being tested out in Angus and Dundee.

Scottish Government transport chiefs have chosen Angus Cycle Hub as one of six groups to run the £2.5m trial.

The Angus cycling group aims to support up to 1,000 children aged 4-16 years from lower income backgrounds with bikes and cycling equipment.

Six pilot projects across Scotland aim to reach 3,000 children.

That means a third of all those supported in the first wave of the free bike scheme will be from the Dundee and Angus areas.

Why is the Scottish Government giving away free bikes in Dundee and Angus?

Transport minister Graeme Dey is also the MSP for Angus South.

He said: “The benefits of providing greater access to bikes for children are obvious.

“It ensures equality of opportunity in building life skills, confidence, independence and embeds healthy and sustainable travel habits from a young age.”

The SNP promised free bikes for all school-aged children who can’t afford them in its election manifesto.

It made delivery of the pilot scheme one of the Scottish Government’s commitments for its first 100 days in office.

Mr Dey said the six pilot projects would “refine blueprints for effective local delivery” for a wider roll out across Scotland.

“We’ve still got a lot of ground to cover,” he added.

How will the Angus Cycle Hub scheme work?

The Angus Cycle Hub is a not for profit company that opened in 2014. It is based in Arbroath and runs the Active Travel Hub in Dundee’s waterside development.

It provides a range of services including providing free or low-cost recycled bikes to cyclists, including those trying out journeys on two wheels for the first time.

The hub will pilot a central bike distribution centre for the Angus and Dundee areas.

The hub team will provide bikes after receiving referrals from the other agencies they work with.

Some of the Angus Cycle Hub team earlier in 2021.

Dedicated development workers and bicycle mechanics will support up to 1,000 children aged between four and 16.

Organisers say children will be able to swap bikes as they outgrow their current one.

The six pilot projects – also including parts of Glasgow and the Forth Valley – will test out different ways of buying or recycling the bikes for the children to use.

