Tuesday, August 17th 2021
News / Angus & The Mearns

Women’s Open: Some hotels fully booked for Carnoustie golf event as Angus gears up for £6 million boost

By Katy Scott
August 17 2021, 5.21pm Updated: August 17 2021, 5.23pm
women's open
Pernilla Lindberg warms up for the tournament with a pro-am competition on Tuesday.

Angus is gearing up for a £6 million economic boost as the Women’s Open golf gets under way at Carnoustie this week.

The world’s best female golfers will be in town for the sport’s biggest UK-based event, with the first day of play taking place on Thursday.

Up to 8,000 fans will be in attendance each day at the famous links, with the event reaching its conclusion on Sunday.

The benefits will be felt beyond Angus, too, with many hotels in Dundee, Perthshire and Fife fully booked this week – and no rooms available with some operators across the whole of Tayside and Fife.

women's open
Stewards get into the swing of things during a pro-am competition before the main event.

Councillor David Fairweather, Angus Council’s leader, says it is a major boost for the area off the back of more than a year of coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “I’d like to thank the Carnoustie golf management team and Angus Council for their hard work in making this event happen.

“It’s amazing to have the event back at Carnoustie, remembering that all of Angus are the winners.

“The visitors will enjoy all that is good of our hospitality, farm fare, gin and local produce.

Welcome boost after difficult time during Covid

“In the difficult time that has been Covid, this is a welcome boost to the economy. It shows what our magnificent county is all about.”

Golf already generates £20m annually for the Angus economy and supports about 900 jobs.

Mr Fairweather says he hopes the event will help attract more golfers to the region – with hopes that the men’s Open will also return to Carnoustie in the coming years.

women's open
Pernilla Lindberg prepares ahead of the tournament.

However, there could be problems for fans heading to and from the course on Sunday.

ScotRail has warned that it will not be running any trains through the town due to ongoing strike action.

Spectators are being encouraged to make their own travel arrangements.

The Women’s Open last took place at Carnoustie a decade ago.

The event is celebrating its 45th anniversary this week.

AIG Women’s Open: Sophia Popov happy to focus on her defence of the title at last

