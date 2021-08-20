‘Don’t abuse us’: Dundee refuse collectors in plea to public over bin changes

Bin workers in Dundee are pleading with the public not to target them with abuse when changes over collections come into force.

‘Side waste’ will be no longer be collected by staff in a controversial move by Dundee City Council – which hope it will boost the city’s recycling rates.

The move will come into force throughout the second half of this year and has sparked furious debate among Dundonians.

Side waste decision ‘not even discussed’ with workers

Union officials are concerned their members could be faced with grief from the public for simply following orders.

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, claims there has been a lack of dialogue with unions over the changes.

The council dispute this and say unions have been regularly involved in finding a suitable policy.

Mr MacGregor said: “The council have not even discussed this with us.

“The workers could get abuse or some negative feeling from the public for not picking up waste.

“I would urge the public not to be abusive to staff if they don’t collect waste.

“I would stress this policy is not one decided by them. They will have to follow it.

“We will defend our members against any abuse.”

The policy will mean that any additional bags left at the kerb will simply be placed inside the wheelie bin once it has been emptied.

‘Seagulls will be at the bags – it’s going to be a mess’

Mr MacGregor believes that method could be flawed.

He added: “People will not take this rubbish back in when it’s left.

“Seagulls will be at the bags and it’s just going to be a mess.

“I’m really surprised that nobody from the council has mentioned it to us. Unite has frequent meetings with them and it’s never been brought up.

“It would have been good to give our views on it.”

Scotland has lowest recycling rate in UK

In recent years, many Scottish local authorities have introduced similar policies.

These include limiting the number of general waste bins available to households and discouraging the presentation of extra waste beside bins.

Changes in Dundee have improved recycling rates slightly but the city is well behind some other council areas and below the national average.

Many other council areas in the UK are struggling to increase rates too.

England recycled just 45.5% of its waste in 2019-20, with rates falling to just 19% in some areas.

Recycling rates meanwhile in Northern Ireland (51.3%) and Scotland (44.9%) are also very low.

Wales on the other hand is one of the world’s best at 65.1%.

Cities tend to struggle while areas with a lower population density often have high rates.

Many believe a change in attitudes to waste is needed before Scotland can achieve its recycling target of 70% by 2025.

Dundee City Council say trade unions were involved in shaping the policy a year and a half ago.

A spokesperson said: “Trade union representatives were involved in discussions about the Side Waste Policy prior to its approval at the council’s neighbourhood services committee in January 2020.

“Since its approval, we have regularly updated and met with union representatives to involve them in all stages of the policy introduction and to work together on its future implementation.”