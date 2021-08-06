Dundee won’t meet its 2025 recycling targets for two decades, analysis shows

Dundee waste bosses will need almost two decades to hit 2025 recycling targets, it has emerged.

SNP council leader John Alexander has been criticised for city-wide recycling rates of only 38.4% .

The Dundee figure is well below the Scottish average of 44.9%, The figure has crept up only 1.5% a year for the last three years.

Dundee’s recycling strategy contains a Scottish Government target to recycle 70% of all city waste by 2025.

But a Courier and Evening Times analysis of city recycling rates shows waste bosses will need until 2040 to hit the target.

Unless waste teams take further significant action to improve their performance. And residents get better at keeping recycling bins contamination free.

Dundee waste teams believe only 48% is achievable in the next three years.

Better recycling rates are crucial in meeting the city’s climate change targets, according to the recycling strategy.

What does poor Dundee recycling performance mean for climate emergency?

Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden has written to John Alexander.

Mr Golden challenged Mr Alexander to confirm the council’s commitment to meeting the 2025 target.

Mr Golden said: “The council in Dundee was quick out the blocks to declare a climate emergency.

“But there hasn’t been much in the way of meaningful follow-up action.

“Put bluntly, the city will not meet its climate change commitments unless household recycling is radically improved.”

He accused Mr Alexander of blaming the high proportion of flats and tenements in Dundee for poor performance.

“Dundee is not the only council in Scotland with a high proportion of flats and tenements.”

He said the “excuse” surprised him.

“The council needs to make it easier for people to recycle their household waste and ensure everyone plays their part in reducing our carbon footprint.

“A renewed pledge to hit the 70 per cent recycling target by 2025 would be a good place to start.”

How has Mr Alexander answered the recycling concerns?

Mr Alexander has responded to the Conservative MSP.

He said Dundee differs from most other local authorities “due to its urban make up and high proportion of flats and tenements, which make up around 50% of households in the city.”

“These properties present significant challenges in terms of gaining and maintaining participation in recycling services and monitoring the contamination of recycling bins.”

He conceded Dundee’s current recycling rate was below the national average.

“However, when compared to the other city authorities Dundee’s recycling rate is higher than Glasgow. It is comparable to Edinburgh and lower than Aberdeen.”

He said the council had made a “significant capital investment” to improve and expand its recycling services in recent years.

“This has provided improved and consistent collections across the city for paper/card, mixed plastics, food and glass recycling,” he added.

Council teams will deliver five key actions this year to boost rates further.

Plans include changes to the frequency of general waste collections from kerbside properties and a fresh recycling communications plan to engage with residents and businesses.