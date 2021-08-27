Warning to Dundee Honda owners after catalytic converter thefts

Drivers have been warned about car parts being stolen from Hondas in Dundee.

Catalytic converters have been forcibly removed from cars in the Hilltown, West End and Broughty Ferry in the last two months.

Police are appealing for information following reports of catalytic converter thefts from Honda vehicles in Tayside.

Thieves have targeted a number of streets, including Kinloch Street, Blackness Avenue, Douglas Road and Dalhousie Road.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the Tayside thefts to come forward.

They also want to hear from other potential victims in the area who have yet to report damage to their cars.

‘Sold as scrap metal’

Constable Jerricah Watson, from Longhaugh Police Station, said: “The individuals responsible for these thefts appear to be driving across the city, looking for unattended Hondas and forcefully removing the converters.

“It’s a process which can only take a couple of minutes, before they are then on their way again.

“Our enquiries indicate that the converters are then being sold as scrap metal.

“We’re looking to speak with anyone who can help us identify the people involved in these crimes, as well as any other victims who have not come forward so far.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident reference number 1894 of July 18.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.