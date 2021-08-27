Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Dundee

Warning to Dundee Honda owners after catalytic converter thefts

By Katy Scott
August 27 2021, 3.23pm Updated: August 27 2021, 3.26pm
tayside theft
Police are investigating the theft of car parts in Dundee.

Drivers have been warned about car parts being stolen from Hondas in Dundee.

Catalytic converters have been forcibly removed from cars in the Hilltown, West End and Broughty Ferry in the last two months.

Police are appealing for information following reports of catalytic converter thefts from Honda vehicles in Tayside.

Thieves have targeted a number of streets, including Kinloch Street, Blackness Avenue, Douglas Road and Dalhousie Road.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the Tayside thefts to come forward.

They also want to hear from other potential victims in the area who have yet to report damage to their cars.

‘Sold as scrap metal’

Constable Jerricah Watson, from Longhaugh Police Station, said: “The individuals responsible for these thefts appear to be driving across the city, looking for unattended Hondas and forcefully removing the converters.

“It’s a process which can only take a couple of minutes, before they are then on their way again.

“Our enquiries indicate that the converters are then being sold as scrap metal.

“We’re looking to speak with anyone who can help us identify the people involved in these crimes, as well as any other victims who have not come forward so far.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident reference number 1894 of July 18.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

