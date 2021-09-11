29,000 Reasons: Campaign to help Dundee youngsters makes final plea for support

A campaign that has worked to raise awareness of the difficulties facing young people in Dundee has made its final fundraising push.

Named 29,000 Reasons, after the Dundee Youth Work Network’s (DYWN) estimate that there are 29,000 youngsters in the city, the campaign aims to raise £29,000 to support young people.

Organisers believe Dundee’s young people make a “huge contribution” to the city.

And the fundraiser, which concludes on Saturday (September 11), has received support from many.

They include people who have donated, as well as Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, who pledged his support.

A pop-up donation station has also been placed at the Overgate shopping centre for shoppers to make cash or contactless payments.

How will the funds help?

Around a dozen organisations, including the Hot Chocolate Trust, Showcase the Street and Dundee Carers Centre, joined forces to raise funds.

All money donated will be shared across the Dundee Youth Work Network.

Hot Chocolate executive director Dave Close said: “Dundee’s young people make a huge contribution to the life of the city, all 29,000 of them.

“They also face challenges, like all of us, and often need a bit of extra help especially overcoming the disruptions of the Covid pandemic.

“Youth workers are brilliant at this because they are alongside for the long-haul, they’re interested in everything, and they support young people to mobilise all their own resources as well as finding the help they need.”

He added: “Youth work works – it helps all the different bits of a young person’s life connect together better and opens up new horizons and pathways.

“That’s why we’re fundraising to help Dundee’s youth work agencies to also survive the pandemic and keep up their crucial work supporting young people.”

‘Working together as a caring city’

Councillor John Alexander visited the donation station on Friday afternoon to show his support.

He said: “I am acutely aware of the impacts that this unforeseen pandemic has had on our young people, from disruption to their learning to mental health and economic challenges.

“Working together as a caring city will be just as important as we recover and renew as it was during Covid-19 and the lockdowns that we have all been through.

“This campaign is a great example of that collective spirit and I’m delighted to support it.”

Donations to the campaign can be made on the 29,000 Reasons JustGiving page.