Lack of printed bus timetables in Dundee leaving passengers confused, says city councillor

A Dundee councillor has struck out at the council following their refusal to install new paper copies of the city’s bus timetables at shelters.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, a Liberal Democrat who represents the West End, has called on the council to fix the issue at all stops throughout the city.

Local bus shelters have been without timetables since the beginning of the pandemic last year, when they were removed due to service changes.

Current set-up is ‘unhelpful to passengers’

However, after 18 months of absence Mr Macpherson is demanding that the timetables be reinstalled to help less tech-savvy travellers.

He said: “I think everyone accepts that during the 2020 lockdowns there was significant change and understandable volatility in bus services but some bus service stability has returned – just not the timetables at bus stops.

“It is unhelpful for passengers who do not have access to apps on their mobile phone.

“They’ve been towing out this line for 18 months and I accepted it during 2020 but it’s fair to say that now we need timetables back.

“Our neighbours in Perth and Kinross have already restored theirs, so why can’t we do it here.”

Timetables still prone to change

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council have historically provided scheduled bus information in printed format at all of the city’s bus stops in addition to a comprehensive real time bus information system provided at bus shelters and on a range of travel apps well used by the travelling public – including Traveline Scotland.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented disruption to bus services, leading to a period where bus operators have had to adapt quickly and often to the many challenges they have faced.

“These challenges have not yet disappeared and only recently Xplore Dundee announced a further set of timetable changes taking effect on October 4.

“Given the continuing uncertainty around many bus timetables, the council with the agreement of the bus operators, has encouraged passengers to use apps and websites for up to date and accurate information.

“Once greater stability returns, the council will look to provide printed information once again.”