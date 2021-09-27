Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Lack of printed bus timetables in Dundee leaving passengers confused, says city councillor

By Matteo Bell
September 27 2021, 4.31pm Updated: September 27 2021, 4.34pm
West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says not all passengers are tech-savvy

A Dundee councillor has struck out at the council following their refusal to install new paper copies of the city’s bus timetables at shelters.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, a Liberal Democrat who represents the West End, has called on the council to fix the issue at all stops throughout the city.

Local bus shelters have been without timetables since the beginning of the pandemic last year, when they were removed due to service changes.

Current set-up is ‘unhelpful to passengers’

However, after 18 months of absence Mr Macpherson is demanding that the timetables be reinstalled to help less tech-savvy travellers.

He said: “I think everyone accepts that during the 2020 lockdowns there was significant change and understandable volatility in bus services but some bus service stability has returned – just not the timetables at bus stops.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has called for the timetables to be returned.

“It is unhelpful for passengers who do not have access to apps on their mobile phone.

“They’ve been towing out this line for 18 months and I accepted it during 2020 but it’s fair to say that now we need timetables back.

“Our neighbours in Perth and Kinross have already restored theirs, so why can’t we do it here.”

Timetables still prone to change

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council have historically provided scheduled bus information in printed format at all of the city’s bus stops in addition to a comprehensive real time bus information system provided at bus shelters and on a range of travel apps well used by the travelling public – including Traveline Scotland.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented disruption to bus services, leading to a period where bus operators have had to adapt quickly and often to the many challenges they have faced.

Dundee City Council have blamed the problem on changing schedules.

“These challenges have not yet disappeared and only recently Xplore Dundee announced a further set of timetable changes taking effect on October 4.

“Given the continuing uncertainty around many bus timetables, the council with the agreement of the bus operators, has encouraged passengers to use apps and websites for up to date and accurate information.

“Once greater stability returns, the council will look to provide printed information once again.”

