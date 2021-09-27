Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘No criminality’ found after Fife pub claims woman ‘spiked’ her own drink

By Alasdair Clark
September 27 2021, 4.44pm Updated: September 27 2021, 4.45pm
The pub shared CCTV images of the incident on online

Police in Fife have said no criminality has been established after a pub shared CCTV of a woman they claimed spiked her own drink before complaining.

The Ship Inn took to social media to share images from their CCTV of a couple who they said had complained about a drink being spiked.

But the pub in Elie, Fife, claimed security footage shows the woman had put something into her own drink.

Staff were said to have been left confused by the “bizarre” incident on Saturday, whilst fans of the pub condemned the action and questioned what the couple had hoped to achieve.

No criminality established

“The lady claimed her drink had been spiked.

“We have it all on CCTV and she in fact did it to herself,” the pub said.

They explained that the couple gave them false details and left whilst staff were waiting to speak to the police about the incident.

Police inquiries continue

The statement added: “I’m not sure what she was planning on getting from it but they gave us false address details and scarpered whilst we were waiting to speak to the police.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told The Courier they had been made aware of the incident on Saturday.

They said inquiries were ongoing but explained no criminality had been established as yet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier