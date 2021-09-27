‘No criminality’ found after Fife pub claims woman ‘spiked’ her own drink

Police in Fife have said no criminality has been established after a pub shared CCTV of a woman they claimed spiked her own drink before complaining.

The Ship Inn took to social media to share images from their CCTV of a couple who they said had complained about a drink being spiked.

But the pub in Elie, Fife, claimed security footage shows the woman had put something into her own drink.

Staff were said to have been left confused by the “bizarre” incident on Saturday, whilst fans of the pub condemned the action and questioned what the couple had hoped to achieve.

No criminality established

“The lady claimed her drink had been spiked.

“We have it all on CCTV and she in fact did it to herself,” the pub said.

They explained that the couple gave them false details and left whilst staff were waiting to speak to the police about the incident.

Police inquiries continue

The statement added: “I’m not sure what she was planning on getting from it but they gave us false address details and scarpered whilst we were waiting to speak to the police.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told The Courier they had been made aware of the incident on Saturday.

They said inquiries were ongoing but explained no criminality had been established as yet.