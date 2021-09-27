Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘His fortitude and heroism are an inspiration’: Air cadet squadron rename building to mark WW2 pilot’s 100th birthday

By Anita Diouri
September 27 2021, 4.45pm
Ernie Holmes
Ernie Holmes was honoured at a ceremony last week.

One of the last surviving Lancaster Bomber pilots has been honoured by the RAF months after celebrating his 100th birthday.

Flight Lieutenant Ernie Holmes flew Pathfinder missions during the Second World War and spent months in a prisoner of war camp after being shot down by the Nazis.

Ernie Holmes
Ernie Holmes was honoured to have a building named after him.

His remarkable life was marked in January when he turned 100.

However, a number of celebrations were put on hold due to Covid.

But now his “fortitude and heroism” have been recognised by young cadets in the East of Scotland Universities Air Squadron (ESUAS) who have been researching his story.

Ernie was guest of honour at a ceremony in Leuchars where the squadron renamed their old St Andrews University HQ The Ernie Holmes Building.

Prisoner of war

Ernie was shot down over The Netherlands by the Nazis in 1944 as he returned from a a night-time bombing raid in Germany.

Five members of the eight-man crew were killed but Ernie managed to parachute to safety.

Ernie Holmes.

And he was taken in by farmer Fons van der Heijden, a member of the Dutch resistance.

But just days before the region was liberated, Fons, who had harboured many servicemen, was taken out of church by Nazis and shot.

Ernie was taken to a prisoner of war camp where he was kept for the rest of the war.

He was later awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and French Croix de Guerre for his service

‘An inspiration to us all’

ESUAS Squadron Commander, Squadron Leader Campbell Blake described Ernie as an inspiration.

He said: “His fortitude and heroism are an inspiration to us all and in particular to my students.

Some of the cadets outside the Ernie Holmes Building.

“They have thoroughly enjoyed researching Ernie’s life and telling his story over the past year to a wide audience”.

Project Officer Flight Lieutenant Paul Cunningham, the squadron’s Chief Flying Instructor, added: “This has been a whole year’s project by a dedicated team of eight UAS officer cadets capturing the inspiring stories from this Lancaster pilot RAF veteran.

“It was fantastic to meet Ernie in the flesh.

“A great, memorable day indeed.”

Around 30 guests attended the ceremony, including Ernie’s son Dr David Holmes.

Air Officer Scotland Air Vice-Marshal Ross Paterson was also among the guests, along with the Lord Lieutenant of Fife Robert Balfour.

Birthday gift from Prince Charles

Ernie celebrated his 100th birthday at Kincarrathie House in Bridgend, Perth with a personal letter and bottle of malt whisky from Prince Charles.

Ernie Holmes
Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie delivers a bottle of whisky and a letter from Prince Charles to Ernie.

Lieutenant Stephen Leckie delivered the gifts.

And the Prince of Wales offered his “warmest congratulations” and wishes for the happiest of birthdays.

