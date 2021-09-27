‘His fortitude and heroism are an inspiration’: Air cadet squadron rename building to mark WW2 pilot’s 100th birthday

One of the last surviving Lancaster Bomber pilots has been honoured by the RAF months after celebrating his 100th birthday.

Flight Lieutenant Ernie Holmes flew Pathfinder missions during the Second World War and spent months in a prisoner of war camp after being shot down by the Nazis.

His remarkable life was marked in January when he turned 100.

However, a number of celebrations were put on hold due to Covid.

But now his “fortitude and heroism” have been recognised by young cadets in the East of Scotland Universities Air Squadron (ESUAS) who have been researching his story.

Ernie was guest of honour at a ceremony in Leuchars where the squadron renamed their old St Andrews University HQ The Ernie Holmes Building.

Prisoner of war

Ernie was shot down over The Netherlands by the Nazis in 1944 as he returned from a a night-time bombing raid in Germany.

Five members of the eight-man crew were killed but Ernie managed to parachute to safety.

And he was taken in by farmer Fons van der Heijden, a member of the Dutch resistance.

But just days before the region was liberated, Fons, who had harboured many servicemen, was taken out of church by Nazis and shot.

Ernie was taken to a prisoner of war camp where he was kept for the rest of the war.

He was later awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and French Croix de Guerre for his service

‘An inspiration to us all’

ESUAS Squadron Commander, Squadron Leader Campbell Blake described Ernie as an inspiration.

He said: “His fortitude and heroism are an inspiration to us all and in particular to my students.

“They have thoroughly enjoyed researching Ernie’s life and telling his story over the past year to a wide audience”.

Project Officer Flight Lieutenant Paul Cunningham, the squadron’s Chief Flying Instructor, added: “This has been a whole year’s project by a dedicated team of eight UAS officer cadets capturing the inspiring stories from this Lancaster pilot RAF veteran.

“It was fantastic to meet Ernie in the flesh.

“A great, memorable day indeed.”

Around 30 guests attended the ceremony, including Ernie’s son Dr David Holmes.

Air Officer Scotland Air Vice-Marshal Ross Paterson was also among the guests, along with the Lord Lieutenant of Fife Robert Balfour.

Birthday gift from Prince Charles

Ernie celebrated his 100th birthday at Kincarrathie House in Bridgend, Perth with a personal letter and bottle of malt whisky from Prince Charles.

Lieutenant Stephen Leckie delivered the gifts.

And the Prince of Wales offered his “warmest congratulations” and wishes for the happiest of birthdays.