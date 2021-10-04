Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I hear their concerns’: Dundee University principal faces striking workers in pensions row

By Katy Scott
October 4 2021, 2.57pm Updated: October 4 2021, 3.05pm

The principal of Dundee University has faced calls from striking staff to reconsider proposed changes to their pensions.

Iain Gillespie, who is also the vice chancellor of the uni, visited the picket line on Monday to discuss the issue with workers.

They have been on strike since Wednesday as they try to prevent the closure of the university’s superannuation scheme, a defined benefits scheme.

Unison claims the replacement scheme will leave many staff in pension poverty, with some potentially losing up to 40% of their pensions in retirement.

Principal Iain Gillespie speaks to striking Dundee University workers.
Principal Iain Gillespie heard from concerned workers.

Phil Welsh, secretary of Dundee University‘s Unison branch, spoke with Mr Gillespie and asked him to change the plans.

He told The Courier afterwards: “I think he picked up on the sentiment among the workers, they’ve definitely picked up on the level of anger.

“But that was the first time he’s spoken to the workers down here. Considering the pension they’re on, it’s really not fair.

“The university secretary was in attendance today, but he came down and heard the same thing last Wednesday, so he had the opportunity to go back up and speak to them then.

Phil Welsh from the Unison union, standing outside Dundee University.
Phil Welsh, branch secretary for Dundee University’s Unison branch.

“No one wants to be on strike, there are people here who have never been on strike before. But that just shows how angry the staff are.

“I think the university’s funds have been completely mismanaged. It shouldn’t be the case that the hard-working staff, who make the university what it is, are suffering the consequences.”

Jasmine Bennett, a 20-year-old English and philosophy student, was one of the students who addressed Mr Gillespie.

Jasmine said: “There’s a lot of students who have turned up today in support of the strikes.

Jasmine Bennett, English and philosophy student at Dundee University, standing outside the uni.
Jasmine Bennett, English and philosophy student at Dundee University.

“We really want to see the best outcome for the workers, because what the university is doing isn’t right.

“People come from all over the UK to study at this university and it doesn’t look good for their reputation if this is how they treat their staff.

“[Iain Gillespie] said that he was listening to the people on the picket line today, but what does that actually mean?”

Uni to continue consultation on pensions scheme

Mr Gillespie said: “The pension scheme has a significant deficit according to the latest valuation, at around £55 million, which is why we are proposing changes.

“We have already committed to putting an extra £40m into the scheme over the next 10 years to help address the deficit.

“I hear the concerns of staff and the unions over the proposed changes.

“We remain in a consultation period on the proposals for the pension scheme, which was extended at the unions’ request, and is still scheduled to run to November 14.

Striking Dundee University staff outside the university.
Striking staff outside the university.

“I am determined that we get back to serious discussion with the campus unions on proposals for the scheme and I have called again for them to return to negotiation.

“I sincerely hope a resolution can be agreed to both offer strong pension benefits to our staff and remove the risk of any disruption to students.”

The strike action began just days after students had returned to the university – many for the first time since before the pandemic.

