SPONSORED: Explore Arbroath’s West Port – 5 independent businesses to discover

Why go further afield when everything you need is right on your doorstep? From fashion to food, there are lots of great local businesses in Arbroath’s West Port to discover.

Scotland’s high streets boast lots of brilliant, independent businesses – and Arbroath is no exception.

Whether you’re looking for eco-friendly essentials, local produce or luxe fashion, there’s sure to be an Arbroath shop or business to help.

And by supporting your local high street and independent businesses, you’re helping to keep them going. Plus, you’ll get access to unique offerings and great customer service.

Here are five independent businesses in Arbroath to check out. Follow the links to find out more.

Sea No Waste is your first place to call into on Arbroath’s West Port. It has just been awarded Eco Store of the year by Prestige Scotland Awards.

The idea of no waste stores is increasingly popular and Sea No Waste was the first to open in Angus. You can save a fortune in these shops, as you don’t pay for packaging and labeling.

Owner Sammy will happily guide you through your options and as an ex-nurse she has the knowledge to help you with any dietary requirements.

With over 270 loose products you will have plenty to pick from, including vegan and gluten free options.

The spice wall has an excellent selection and you can buy in small amounts meaning you aren’t going to have that random spice jar sitting in your cupboard for years.

Local produce is another big feature here with Wild Hearth Bakery in Comrie, Nurturing Soul in Lunan Bay, Blushberry Botanicals in Aberdeen and The Candle Bothy in Dundee all available to buy, helping the business ethic of supporting local.

Sea No Waste has an e-commerce platform too which offers free local delivery, or products can be delivered to the whole of the UK – although visit in person if you can!

Follow Sea No Waste on Facebook to see its latest offerings.

Local celebrity Danny Laverty, also known as The Singing Hairdresser, has to be your next stop on Arbroath’s West Port. With 35 years of hairdressing experience under his belt, you’d be hard pushed to find someone more qualified to give your tresses a makeover, all with a smile and a singsong.

Danny’s client list is huge, including a loyal customer of over 31 years, so be sure to plan ahead and book to enjoy one of the best services Arbroath has to offer. Danny’s clients come from far and wide, with his furthest regular travelling all the way from Poole, a staggering 546 miles away!

Danny Laverty Hairdressing’s success is not only based on the quality of his output but the level of service and the experience you will receive here. He makes everyone who visits feel like a friend.

Regularly, friends and clients will just pop in to say hello, and everyone knows his door is always open for a chat. He will always do his best to accommodate you and really tries not to let anyone down. He has even had a client at 5.30 in the morning before!

It’s no surprise that its recommended you book before coming in, but even if you haven’t got an appointment, it is well worth popping your head in to say hello!

Danny’s character and service sets his hair salon apart. Visit once and you’ll be sure to return – even if it is 546 miles from your home at 5.30am.

Follow Danny Laverty Hairdressing on Facebook to book an appointment.

Right next door to Danny’s salon is Smithies. Smithies is a family-run delicatessen, cheesemonger and drinks emporium with small cafe. Smithies’ style is very eclectic, with tiles dating back to the start of the 20th century when the shop was a Liptons. All the original thistle and shamrock tiles are still there.

The first thing you will see is a vast, mouthwatering cheese selection. The staff are very helpful and will assist you in finding a selection to suit all tastes. From smoked cheddars to strong brie and delightful blue, they’re all here.

Smithies also makes bespoke hampers to suit all budgets, which are the ideal gift for someone special. It has everything you need, including accompaniments like biscuits, shortbread and condiments, all of which are artisan or local products.

Naturally, its very own gin features along with 200+ gins from all across the globe. Some of the gins are rare and unique which gives you the chance to try or gift something exclusive.

We cannot cover everything Smithies does as there is so much, but they also have an excellent wine selection and stunning prosecco, rums, whisky and vodkas. It does a number of ‘after dark’ food and drink events, so be sure to follow on Facebook to see what is coming up.

Smithies is a must-see for people who like original and different shopping experiences. It’s a hot spot for locals and visitors where you can pick up some wonderfully unique products you won’t find in the supermarkets.

Whet your appetite by following Smithies on Facebook.

Rosie’s Boutique is a treasure trove of beautiful things, sourced from many brands and makers.

A champion of British brands, it stocks gifts and clothing from names such as Joules, White Stuff, Chilly’s, Chalk, Caroline Gardner and more.

Choose from lovely ranges of cards, gifts, clothing, home and accessories. There is also a free gift wrapping service.

Rosie’s has a Belgian chocolate bar where you can pick and mix or choose from beautifully boxed fine chocolates for a special occasion, a treat, a wedding or a corporate event.

Rosie’s clothing offers contemporary, stylish pieces for every day, changing seasonally and regularly.

At Rosie’s you are greeted by friendly and helpful staff ready to support your shopping needs.

Another place on the wonderful and versatile West Port that you have to visit.

Enjoy a sneak peek of what’s on offer at Rosie’s Boutique.

After 12 years of welcoming the public to KarenB in Broughty Ferry, owner Ann has decided to open up a sister store in Arbroath where she was born and bred.

The new addition to Arbroath’s West Port is very exciting and this cute little shop is definitely one to add to your list.

Ann says: “Customer interaction is key to my business. It’s so satisfying when customers return to my shop and I now know a lot of them personally. I love what I do and see the running of the shops as a passion and not work.”

Everything on show in the shop is handpicked by Ann and exclusive, you won’t find any of their products within five miles of the shop.

Brands such as Robell, Masai and Scottish brand Marble are the most popular and everything changes by the season.

Customers have been coming from far and wide to Broughty Ferry and the new Arbroath store is going to be no different. The shop is ingrained in the local area and in normal times has an annual charity fashion show which involves models from the local community, so look out for details of the next one which will hopefully take place in October 2022.

Follow the latest fashion trends at KarenB in Arbroath.