Former Dundee striker Kenny Miller warns Dark Blues they can’t afford to be cut adrift

By George Cran
October 4 2021, 3.06pm Updated: October 4 2021, 5.41pm
Kenny Miller during his Dundee days.

Former Dundee striker Kenny Miller has warned this season’s Dark Blues they can’t afford to be cut adrift at the bottom of the Premiership.

James McPake and his side find themselves sitting in the top flight’s last place after their first eight matches.

They remain level on points with Ross County and just one behind Livingston, though a gap has appeared above those three.

Former Rangers and Celtic striker Miller was part of the Dundee side that dropped out of the Premiership in 2019 after a dreadful run of 10 straight defeats.

Miller scored eight goals in 35 games for Dundee.

This season scoring has been a real issue for McPake’s men with Saturday’s second-half strike ending a five-game goal-less streak.

They are still without a win in the league going into the international break and Miller says his old side can’t afford to let that run continue for much longer.

“I’ve watched them in a few games and the Hibs game earlier in the season I thought they were excellent,” Miller told Sky Sports.

“They scored a couple of goals that day but they are finding it really hard to close games.

“If you’re not scoring goals then you aren’t going to win games of football, as simple as that.

“The big thing is they don’t get cut adrift.

“I was there a few years ago when we got relegated and it was a tough year.

“We were always fighting against it and when you get cut adrift it’s hard enough to win one game, never mind putting a run of two or three together to get yourself back into it.

“James McPake will be looking at it and he needs to get a win, needs it quickly and to start getting a healthier points total.”

