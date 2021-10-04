Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife teenager who knocked sex attacker unconscious with deck chair is spared jail

By Ross Gardiner
October 4 2021, 3.30pm Updated: October 4 2021, 4.05pm
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A teenager who battered a man accused of rape has been spared jail.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist told the 17-year-old his age was a key factor in the sentencing decision.

The Fife teenager battered Tyrone McAllister into unconsciousness with a wooden deck chair after discovering he had been accused of rape.

McAllister was assaulted just two weeks after he attacked a woman in Kirkcaldy.

He later pled guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting the woman with the intent to rape her.

Pursued through streets

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court previously heard McAllister’s attacker chased the 20-year-old into a garden in the town’s Overton Mains, where he assaulted him with the garden furniture.

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner told the court: “On the evening on July 25, 2020 the complainer and his friend were at an address in Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy.

“As they were leaving a white van pulled up and between four and six men got out.

“Both men recognised one of them as the accused.

“The accused approached the complainer and confronted him about the allegations.

“As the complainer turned away the accused punched him on the right side of the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

McAllister fled into Overton Mains and tried to hide in a garden.

“The complainer got up and ran away.

“He ran down Overton Road and entered Eden place, before taking refuge in the rear garden of (an address in) Overton Mains.

“At the time the householder was home when the complainer was hitting the windows and asking for help.

“The accused went into the garden, went to the complainer and picked up a wooden deck chair, which he used to strike the complainer several times to the head and body.

“The accused picked up a second chair and threw it at (the complainer), which knocked him unconscious.”

Close to prison sentence

She said the teenager then ran off, while the householder went to check on McAllister.

The teenager – too young to be named – from the Methil area, had also admitted assaulting a supermarket worker at Lidl on Kirkcaldy’s esplanade on May 23, last year.

The man was left with a broken eye socket and cheekbone after being punched by the teen, who had been challenged after setting off store alarms.

Sentencing, Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist said: “If you had been an adult, a substantial prison sentence would have been imposed.”

He placed the 17-year-old under supervision for two years.

He also ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

Sheriff Gilchrist ordered a review on February 25 and deferred other sentences until that date for the youth to be of good behaviour.

“There’s a lot for you to lose if you don’t engage with both these orders,” he added.

Victim later jailed

McAllister was jailed for two years after admitting the July 11 attack in Kirkcaldy’s Gallatown area.

He will remain on post-release supervision for a further three years after his custodial sentence concludes.